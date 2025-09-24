Kia updates Stonic with twin-screen dashboard, ICE or MHEV powertrains

The exterior has been restyled to fit in with the rest of the Kia range, under the ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy.

Kia has updated the Stonic, with interior and exterior tweaks, including a twin-screen dashboard setup and the choice of either petrol or mild-hybrid (MHEV) powertains.

Dimensions are mostly the same as the outgoing model, although the restyled bumpers have added 25 millimetres to the car’s length.

Alloy wheel designs have been updated, while Adventurous Green and Yacht Blue have been added as colour options.

All models use a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, with the purely petrol variant producing 100PS and the MHEV version producing 115PS.

Both are front wheel drive only and are offered with either a six-speed manual gearbox, or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The interior features a pair of 12.3-inch screens, which now integrate the climate controls.

New two or three-spoke steering wheel designs are offered and the gear knob, centre console and dashboard have been redesigned.

USB-C fast charging ports, ambient lighting and wireless phone charging have been added.

The updated Kia Stonic is equipped with Kia Connect, allowing for real-time vehicle diagnostics and features such as the Digital Key, accessed through the Kia app.

Pablo Martínez Masip, vice president of product and marketing at Kia Europe, said: “With the new Stonic, we have reimagined what a B-segment urban crossover can be.

“We’ve fused advanced tech, daring design, and smart mobility into a package that’s both accessible and aspirational.”

The Stonic’s suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have been enhanced, with the addition of Blind-spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5.

Sjoerd Knipping, chief operating officer at Kia Europe, said: “The new Stonic is the perfect example of how Kia brings elevated design and upper-segment technology to the mainstream market.

“The Stonic is a stylish and smart solution for drivers across Europe who want more from their compact crossovers.”