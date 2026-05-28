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Kier cuts fleet collisions by 22% through TTC driver risk programme

The programme covers more than 10,000 drivers and a mixed fleet of almost 8,400 vehicles.

Jessica Bird

28 May 2026

Motoring

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Kier Group has reported reduced road traffic collisions across its fleet by 22% over two years, through a driver risk management programme developed with TTC.

The programme covers more than 10,000 drivers and a mixed fleet of almost 8,400 vehicles, with Kier saying the initiative has delivered significant cost savings alongside safety improvements.

Kier said the strategy combines internal fleet management processes with TTC’s Continuum risk management platform, helping the business improve driver oversight, compliance and training.

Gary Rigby, group head of fleet compliance at Kier Group, said: “Our fleet and driver risk has naturally grown as our business has developed, particularly the risk of speeding and collision incidents.

“By working with TTC we’ve covered a wider range of driver management strategies, which has made a huge difference to risk awareness, but most importantly, we’re delivering greater protection for our colleagues on the roads.”

Using TTC’s platform, Kier rolled out annual risk assessments to around 8,000 employees within three months, achieving a 93% completion rate.

Data from the assessments helped target communications and training interventions, with more than 110,000 e-learning modules issued during the first year and a 90% completion rate recorded.

Sean Smales, fleet compliance manager at Kier Group, said: “Working together with TTC, our team analyses the data, agrees priorities and then puts practical interventions in place to help our drivers be safer and grow their awareness and understanding of road risk.

“Continuum supports this by bringing information together in one place, helping us to manage our 10,000 drivers and the wider fleet efficiently.

“Combined with the work our managers do day to day, it gives us confidence our drivers are not only compliant, but also increasingly competent and safer in their vehicles.”

A central part of the programme is Kier’s Permit to Drive process, which the company said was introduced to make driving eligibility consistent and auditable across the business.

The process requires drivers to maintain up-to-date documentation before permits are granted, while integration with Kier’s expense system means mileage claims are only reimbursed where a valid permit is held.

Kier said the introduction of Permit to Drive has contributed to a 70% reduction in non-compliance.

The company has also introduced a Driver Risk Matrix designed to identify indicators including penalty points, collisions and disqualifications to support targeted interventions and training.

Katie Right, chief revenue officer at TTC Group, said: “Kier has shown strong leadership in managing a significant and diverse fleet, recognising that driver safety goes far beyond basic compliance.

“Their commitment to setting clear standards, engaging drivers and supporting them with the right training and development, regardless of the vehicle they operate, has been central to the results achieved.”

She added: “By combining Kier’s operational delivery and management oversight with data-led insight and targeted training interventions, the programme has helped strengthen driver capability, improve road safety outcomes and embed a culture of responsibility across the fleet.

“This partnership demonstrates what can be achieved when organisations work together with a shared commitment to safety and continuous improvement.”

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