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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/kwik-fit-hosts-tyre-insight-day-to-better-understand-fleet-needs/

Kwik Fit has hosted its annual Tyre Insight Day for its fleet customers, aiming to better understand their needs, and educate them on tyre technology.

Representatives from 25 leasing companies and fleet operators, which manage more than 1.5 million vehicles, attended the event.

The 2026 event was moved to Mercedes-Benz World to accommodate additional requests from customers.

Kwik Fit said that a central theme of the event was the challenge fleets are facing of more complex tyre requirements.

According to Kwik Fit, one model has 24 different tyre specifications listed as original equipment across its variants, while some cars have ‘silent’ tyres specified on one axle but not the other.

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Delegates tested the difference between summer and all-season tyres on tracks at Mercedes-Benz World.

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Technical experts from Continental shared insights into the development process of bespoke tyre compounds, while Stapletons Tyre Service explained the logistical challenge of the proliferation of tyre SKUs.

Tyre recycler Murfitts Industries explained its process of handling and processing end-of-life tyres in a fully audited and sustainable manner.