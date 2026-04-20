Kwik Fit to manage tyres for SIXT van & truck

Tyre management, authorisation and operational support will be carried out by Kwik Fit.

Sixt van & truck has signed a partnership with Kwik Fit, which will see it manage tyres and handle ancillary work across the fleet.

Tyre management, authorisation and operational support will be carried out by Kwik Fit.

The SIXT van & truck fleet will also be integrated into Kwik Fit’s fleet management system, which covers rapid-response support and mobile fitting.

SIXT van & truck said it chose Kwik Fit due to its strong account management, national coverage, extensive stockholding and the strength of its mobile network.

Jim Williams, head of operations at SIXT van & truck UK, said: “In supporting our customers it’s critical that we have a national partner who can help us in minimising vehicle downtime.

“Crucial to that is not only tyre availability and expertise, but robust back-office systems and a team that works as a seamless extension to our own.

“Kwik Fit has demonstrated how it can add significant value to our operations and we’re delighted to be working with them.”

Tom Edwards, fleet sales director at Kwik Fit, said: “The SIXT van & truck team have clearly shown an appetite for a true partnership and we are very proud that they have chosen Kwik Fit to play a key role in their operations.

“We look forward to building an even stronger relationship and supporting them in their long-term goals.”