Land Rover Discovery Sport D165 Core

Reading Time: 3 minutes

What is it?

Surprisingly it’s Land Rover’s best-selling car and was it really five years ago that it was launched? Seems like yesterday.

There has now been a facelift although not much has changed on the outside. Underneath is where it’s all happened.

The Disco Sport now shares much of its underpinnings with the latest Range Rover Evoque. The change has been made to accommodate electricity. The latest line-up will offer mild hybrids as well as PHEVs. Rumour has it that there could be a full EV in the future.

All engines are 2.0 litre units with most using a nine-speed automatic gearbox – two diesels (180 and 240bhp) and two petrols (200 and 250bhp).

There is an entry model with a lower-powered 150bhp diesel, manual transmission and an attractive £32,000 price tag. Generally the range heads north of £40K.

What’s really good is this is a seven-seater which is unusual on this size of SUV. Well, five adults and two children really. The fold down seats in the rear, once in use, leave very little space for cargo.

What else is new on the facelifted model? Bits and bobs really – more charging ports, a modern day necessities as the family take their tablets into the car, cupholders in the rear, plus more technology such as a camera feed in the rear-view mirror and there’s Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For off-road work the latest Disco also features JLR’s‘Ground View which means you can (virtually) see what’s going on underneath the car.

What do we think?

Sport is an interesting addition to the Discovery nameplate. It’s a smaller SUV than its stablemate, yes, but it’s not really very sporty.

It drives and handles nicely enough but the Disco Sport is built for comfort rather than speed. This highlighted in the cruise where engine noise is well suppressed and the ride is smooth.

As you would expect from Land Rover, the Discovery Sport is not going to be caught out when you take it off road. Whether you are an experienced mud-plugger or not, this car will not let you down. While many rivals can do a good job when the going gets rough, like a Duracell Bunny, the Disco will keep going for longer.

Not having any small children available during our time with the car we didn’t try out those additional two seats in the rear but the rear space can be configured in many different ways with ultimately 1800 litres of capacity if required.

This car can also tow some pretty big stuff plus you can load it up with people and/or equipment.

What is welcome with the facelift is the upgrade to JLR’s latest ‘Touch Pro’ media system which comes with smartphone link up while wireless charging and 4G hotspots are also available.

What with Range Rovers as well, I do find myself becoming increasingly confused by Land Rover’s model line-up – after all, how many SUVs do you need and how many of them are doing the same thing?

Add the new, somewhat upmarket Defender into the mix, plus Jaguar SUVs, and you are almost bewilderingly spoilt for choice.

Land Rover Discovery Sport D165 Core

From: £36,765 On The Road

Engine D165 – 2.0L 163HP DIESEL AWD AUTO (RDE2) Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) Maximum Power (Hp/rpm) 163 / 3,750 Maximum Torque (Nm /rpm) 380 / 1,500 – 2,500 Fuel Economy – WLTP Low mpg (1/100km) Medium mpg (1/100km) High mpg (1/100km) Extra High mpg (1/100km) Combined mpg (1/100km) 36.7 – 35.0 (7.7 – 8.1) 40.1 – 37.4 (7.0 – 7.6) 47.4– 44.2 (6.0 – 6.4) 39.8 – 37.3 (7.1 – 7.6) 41.4 – 38.8 (6.8 – 7.3) CO₂ Combined (g/km) 179 – 191 Acceleration 0-60 mph (secs) (0-100 km/h) 9.8 (10.6) Maximum speed (mph) 112 (180)

Options fitted –

Fuji White – no cost option

18” Style 5074, 5 split- spoke, Gloss Sparkle Silver – £670

Cabin Air Purification System with PM2.5 filter – £335

Privacy Glass – £420

Wireless device charging with phone signal booster – £300

Keyless Entry – £420

Fixed Panoramic Roof – £1,150

Price as Tested – £40,060