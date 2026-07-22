Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/land-rover-to-introduce-range-rover-gt-electric-fastback/
Land Rover has teased the upcoming Range Rover GT, a fastback that will initially be electric-only, with a hybrid option joining later in its lifecycle.
Prototype vehicles are currently undergoing final testing.
It will be built in Halewood and will be the first vehicle to be based on JLR’s EMA platform.
Land Rover said the Range Rover GT was designed to deliver effortless performance, long-haul comfort and the breadth of capability expected of a Range Rover.
In images released by Land Rover, the car’s dashboard shows 288 miles of range at 80% charge, implying a total range of around 360 miles.
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The prototypes have been disguised in a camouflage wrap, designed in-house by JLR, inspired by the landscapes surrounding Gaydon, where its creative and engineering teams are based.
A new interior design will debut on the GT, featuring a single central screen and a small driver’s display.
The dashboard is wrapped in a woven textile.
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Land Rover said every element of the interior was considered to create a sanctuary of calm, with a focus on reduced visual and acoustic noise.
It said that natural conversation will provide access to more vehicle functions than ever before, with the interior featuring very few physical controls.
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Martin Limpert, managing director of the Range Rover brand, said: “The Range Rover GT will redefine the grand‑touring segment with the ability to deliver beautiful and engaging GT poise, proportions and long‑distance refinement while offering capabilities no conventional GT can match.
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“We have spent the last few years working obsessively on the fundamentals of the GT formula, reinterpreted in a sophisticated, uniquely Range Rover way.
“The result is the most car‑like, yet unmistakably capable, Range Rover ever created, now possible on our electrified EMA architecture – complementing our existing powertrain portfolio to deliver a complete set of options for every customer need.
“Its blend of effortless EV performance, first‑class long‑haul refinement and all‑terrain capability is pure Range Rover; while its calming interior previews our vision of a modern grand tourer.”