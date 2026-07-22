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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/land-rover-to-introduce-range-rover-gt-electric-fastback/

Land Rover has teased the upcoming Range Rover GT, a fastback that will initially be electric-only, with a hybrid option joining later in its lifecycle.

Prototype vehicles are currently undergoing final testing.

It will be built in Halewood and will be the first vehicle to be based on JLR’s EMA platform.

Land Rover said the Range Rover GT was designed to deliver effortless performance, long-haul comfort and the breadth of capability expected of a Range Rover.

In images released by Land Rover, the car’s dashboard shows 288 miles of range at 80% charge, implying a total range of around 360 miles.

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The prototypes have been disguised in a camouflage wrap, designed in-house by JLR, inspired by the landscapes surrounding Gaydon, where its creative and engineering teams are based.

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A new interior design will debut on the GT, featuring a single central screen and a small driver’s display.

The dashboard is wrapped in a woven textile.