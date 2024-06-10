Search
Large companies ‘need fleet managers’ for growing challenges

Large companies with fleets should not rely on outsourcing the management of their vehicles – if they are to navigate the ever-evolving automotive landscape properly.

Andrew Charman

10 June 2024

Large companies with fleets should not rely on outsourcing the management of their vehicles – if they are to navigate the ever-evolving automotive landscape properly.

 

That's according to Lorna McAtear, Deputy Chair of the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP), writing in Cox Automotive's Insight Quart

According to McAtear, fleet management is becoming more complicated daily which means that those running fleets without a fleet manager will increasingly struggle. ” Gone are the days of outsourcing to a company to do the basics for you ø if an organisation wants to save money, remain compliant, and be prepared for the future, it can do no wrong in employing a dedicated fleet manager,” she said.

McAtear cited as an example of the increasing challenges facing fleets the current transition to alternative fuels, which she believes neither industry players or the government are moving fast enough; “Transitioning from early adopters to mass market means that much more must happen quickly – the time for doing so is now.  We will ultimately fail unless we push ourselves to step outside our comfort zones to change, grow and transform. Waiting it out isn’t an option.”

Insight Director of automotive services organisation Cox Automotive, Philip Nothard, believes the role of a fleet manager is undoubtedly changing. “Fleets remain crucial to the future growth of the industry as a whole, and addressing the issues that lie in that area is key to ensuring a smoother transition to a more sustainable future,” he said.

McAtear argues that a raft of measures will be needed in the coming years to lubricate the change that’s already happening; “Everything from better labelling of vehicles (WLTP in all seasons and AC/DC up-to charging speeds); simplifying regulations around vehicle weights, MOTs and licence categories.”

She believes too that future Governments will need to greater support for EV sales, Benefit in Kind rules and much more; “None of these appear to be included in the political party manifestos I’ve seen.  And they don’t touch on vans, HGVs, niche vehicles or hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Meanwhile OEMs should be making more significant strides to make operationally efficient vehicles if they want fleets to purchase greater numbers of alternatively-fuelled fleet vehicles, McAtear citing 12-volt battery issues being experienced by many fleets. “On a positive note, a few OEMs have remained proactive in this space despite the pandemic, and some that fell short have started engaging and promising to improve things and address the challenges fleets have.  And, of course, many new Chinese manufacturers are entering the field of play and asking fleets, ‘How can we help you?’.”

Nothard added: “The central role of fleets in automotive registrations can’t be denied.  That’s why any new government should listen to and act on what sector leaders are saying.  That is especially true when it comes to the many issues around charging infrastructure.”

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

