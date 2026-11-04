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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/lbf-awards-fast-approaching-includes-free-entry-networking/

The Leasing Broker Federation (LBF) Awards are quickly approaching, coming up on 25th November, and taking place at St Mary’s Guildhall in Coventry.

The event will recognise businesses, individuals and teams across the leasing broker industry, while providing opportunities for networking and professional development.

The awards recognise talent and innovation within the automotive leasing broker sector and celebrate those who are outstanding in their field.

The LBF decided back in October that entries to the awards will be free to make the awards more accessible to businesses of all sizes, with complimentary tickets available to LBF members on a first-come, first-served basis.

Members wishing to attend can book their places by contacting Martin Davies, events group director at Astor Media, at [email protected].

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Entries can be submitted through the LBF website, where businesses can also find details of the available categories.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Davies said: “The Leasing Broker Federation Awards are an opportunity to recognise the outstanding businesses and individuals driving our industry forward.

“This year’s winners will demonstrate the innovation, resilience and commitment to customer service that continue to define the leasing broker sector.