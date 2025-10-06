  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

LCV market edges down in September as zero-emission demand accelerates

Despite a 2.1% fall in overall new van registrations, battery electric models hit record volumes, capturing 8.9% market share.

Ryan Fowler

6 October 2025

, , , ,

SHARE

LCV registration social graphic Sep 25

UK deliveries of new light commercial vehicles (LCVs) declined by 2.1% in September, with 47,418 vans, pickups and 4x4s registered, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The modest fall continues 2025’s downward trend, with registrations now down 9.8% year to date, reflecting a challenging economic climate and subdued business confidence.

Despite this, the latest figures mark the smallest monthly decline of the year and remain above pre-pandemic levels, as manufacturers continue to invest in advanced zero-emission vehicles.

Segment performance was mixed. The largest van sector, representing almost seven in ten new registrations, grew 3.2% to 32,670 units.

Pickups and small vans also recorded growth, up 7.8% and 1.9% to 5,749 and 1,202 units respectively, as demand surged ahead of new fiscal changes to double-cab taxation.

Medium-sized van registrations fell sharply by 25.1% to 7,150 units, while 4×4 demand declined by 13.4% to 647 units.

Electric vans continued their strong momentum, with registrations rising 41.1% year on year to a record 4,262 units, equivalent to an 8.9% market share.

Year-to-date, battery electric van registrations have increased 55.9% to 22,118 units, representing 9.1% of the market.

Although this remains short of the 16% target mandated for 2025, the growth highlights growing appetite for zero-emission commercial vehicles, supported by more than 40 electric van models now available to fleets.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “September is one of the busiest months for the new van market so a slight dip in volumes compared with previous strong years is disappointing but unsurprising.

“The growth in electric van uptake is hugely encouraging, but the market is under pressure to deliver the investment necessary for decarbonisation.

“Manufacturers are delivering a huge choice of models to suit all businesses, now we need better dedicated infrastructure and continuing incentives to drive the switch.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE