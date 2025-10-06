LCV market edges down in September as zero-emission demand accelerates

Despite a 2.1% fall in overall new van registrations, battery electric models hit record volumes, capturing 8.9% market share.

UK deliveries of new light commercial vehicles (LCVs) declined by 2.1% in September, with 47,418 vans, pickups and 4x4s registered, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The modest fall continues 2025’s downward trend, with registrations now down 9.8% year to date, reflecting a challenging economic climate and subdued business confidence.



Despite this, the latest figures mark the smallest monthly decline of the year and remain above pre-pandemic levels, as manufacturers continue to invest in advanced zero-emission vehicles.

Segment performance was mixed. The largest van sector, representing almost seven in ten new registrations, grew 3.2% to 32,670 units.



Pickups and small vans also recorded growth, up 7.8% and 1.9% to 5,749 and 1,202 units respectively, as demand surged ahead of new fiscal changes to double-cab taxation.



Medium-sized van registrations fell sharply by 25.1% to 7,150 units, while 4×4 demand declined by 13.4% to 647 units.

Electric vans continued their strong momentum, with registrations rising 41.1% year on year to a record 4,262 units, equivalent to an 8.9% market share.



Year-to-date, battery electric van registrations have increased 55.9% to 22,118 units, representing 9.1% of the market.



Although this remains short of the 16% target mandated for 2025, the growth highlights growing appetite for zero-emission commercial vehicles, supported by more than 40 electric van models now available to fleets.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “September is one of the busiest months for the new van market so a slight dip in volumes compared with previous strong years is disappointing but unsurprising.



“The growth in electric van uptake is hugely encouraging, but the market is under pressure to deliver the investment necessary for decarbonisation.

“Manufacturers are delivering a huge choice of models to suit all businesses, now we need better dedicated infrastructure and continuing incentives to drive the switch.”