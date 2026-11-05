Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/lcv-market-up-11-4-in-october-smmt/
The new light commercial vehicle (LCV) market grew 11.4% in October with 25,510 vans, pickups and 4x4s joining the road, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
The performance delivered the market’s seventh consecutive month of growth, with year-to-date volumes up 4.8% to 276,885 registrations.
Large vans continued to deliver the bulk of volume growth, up 12.9% to 18,560 units in October – representing 72.8% of the overall market – while medium vans rose by 14.3% to 3,825 units.
4x4s achieved the largest percentage increase, more than doubling (up 104.3%) to 899 units.
There were declines, however, with small van deliveries down 11.7% to 462 units and pickup registrations falling 17.7% to 1,764 units.
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Pickup demand remains far weaker across the year, down 52.9% on the same period in 2025 after tax changes to treat double-cabs as cars for benefit-in-kind and capital allowance purposes.
More positively, battery electric van (BEV) uptake achieved its best October, up 58.0% to 3,369 registrations and a 12.9% market share – bolstering the year-to-date share at 11.0%.
This growth is driven by more than 40 different zero-emission models, capable of meeting most operator needs.
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The Government’s Plug-in Van Grant and Depot Charging Scheme have also provided essential support to buyers but, still, manufacturers have been forced to provide heavy discounts to avoid even more punitive ZEV Mandate compliance costs.
The latest industry outlook for the overall new LCV market expected 4.2% growth to 329,000 units this year, with BEVs weighing up to 3.5 tonnes achieving a 10.4% share – 13.6 percentage points off the 24% mandated target.
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Further BEV growth is expected in the medium term, reaching a 14.9% share in 2027 and 18.8% in 2028, but still less than half the respective 34% and 46% annual targets, with the gap only widening.
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A more realistic trajectory is needed from the Government’s mandate review to avoid future market uncertainty, protect new product investment, and ensure competitive model choice, according to the SMMT.
It added that a long term commitment to purchase incentives is also fundamental to bolster operator confidence, while rollout of LCV-suitable public charging needs to grow rapidly.
Lengthy waits for depot grid connections, meanwhile, must be addressed and deserve prioritisation under plans for GB Grid, given the sector’s critical role in driving the UK economy and decarbonisation, the SMMT said.
Mike Hawes, chief executive at the SMMT, said: “Seven months of new van market growth reflects a slight recovery in buyer confidence after 2025, but the fragility of this confidence makes the EV transition particularly tough to deliver.
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“While electric van uptake is accelerating rapidly, demand remains far behind the optimistic and unrealistic expectations of the mandate.
“Government’s review must provide clear and meaningful trajectory change before the year ends, not marginal tinkering, to avoid damaging the market, and the businesses and economic growth which depend on this sector.”