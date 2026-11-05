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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/lcv-market-up-11-4-in-october-smmt/

The new light commercial vehicle (LCV) market grew 11.4% in October with 25,510 vans, pickups and 4x4s joining the road, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The performance delivered the market’s seventh consecutive month of growth, with year-to-date volumes up 4.8% to 276,885 registrations.

Large vans continued to deliver the bulk of volume growth, up 12.9% to 18,560 units in October – representing 72.8% of the overall market – while medium vans rose by 14.3% to 3,825 units.

4x4s achieved the largest percentage increase, more than doubling (up 104.3%) to 899 units.

There were declines, however, with small van deliveries down 11.7% to 462 units and pickup registrations falling 17.7% to 1,764 units.

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Pickup demand remains far weaker across the year, down 52.9% on the same period in 2025 after tax changes to treat double-cabs as cars for benefit-in-kind and capital allowance purposes.

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More positively, battery electric van (BEV) uptake achieved its best October, up 58.0% to 3,369 registrations and a 12.9% market share – bolstering the year-to-date share at 11.0%.

This growth is driven by more than 40 different zero-emission models, capable of meeting most operator needs.