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LCV values reach 24-month high at BCA during March

BCA said strong demand and rising buyer numbers combined to deliver a strong market performance across the board.

Milly Standing

13 April 2026

Commercial Vehicles & Vans

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BCA LCV values

Average used LCV values rose to their highest point in two years at BCA during March 2026, with values averaging £8,727, a rise of £334 (4%) month-on-month, and £460 (5.6%) ahead of the same month in 2025.

BCA said strong demand and rising buyer numbers combined to deliver a strong market performance across the board.

BCA’s daily LCV sales programme continued to see increasing levels of engagement, with buyer numbers rising by over 10% so far this year.

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Sold volumes also increased to more than 10,400 units, the highest figure recorded since March last year.

Performance against guide price expectations remained strong, averaging 103.9% across the board during March, according to BCA.

Stuart Pearson, COO UK at BCA, said: “The air of optimism across the used LCV sector continued into March, with values reaching a 24-month high even as volumes rose again.

“This is being driven by elevated levels of buyer engagement from our customer base, suggesting that used LCV retail remains active despite wider geo-political concerns.

“Anecdotally we are aware that some retailers are finding sourcing stock increasingly demanding, particularly when bidding for the best quality, retail ready LCVs.”

He added: “Values for clean condition, lower mileage vehicles are routinely exceeding price guide expectations by considerable margins, particularly where customers are buying to order.

“There is also plenty of interest for older, higher mileage stock providing the condition is fair and vehicles are realistically valued to sell, and we continue to work closely with an increasing number of customers to support an intelligence driven process to drive the optimal level of preparation in this area.

“The market has enjoyed a robust start to 2026, with the first three months returning some exceptionally strong numbers, reflecting the significant levels of demand and the increasing levels of supply across our 7-day a week online digital programme.

“Whilst there may be some noises about values softening further into the year, it’s important that customers continue to trade in the “here and now”, use live guide-pricing information to stay well informed and use all of the tools available to drive optimal value and generate first time sales.”

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