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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/leap24-opens-four-bay-ev-charging-hub-near-heathrow-airport/

LEAP24 has opened a four-bay electric vehicle (EV) charging hub near London Heathrow Airport, aiming to support taxi and private hire drivers.

The hub is located on New Road, near Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, and offers speeds of up to 200kW.

Uber has partnered with LEAP24 to have the site added to its Heathrow waiting area, helping drivers integrate EV charging into their working day more easily.

There is no site access or parking fee.

Through the LEAP24 Partner Card, drivers can charge for 54p per kWh during the day and 45p per kWh between 10pm and 7am.

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Normally, charging in the day costs 69p per kWh.

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John Leddin, UK country head at LEAP24, said: “Living and working in London, I see every day how important taxi and private-hire drivers are to keeping the city moving.

“We understand what matters to drivers who rely on their vehicles for their livelihood; convenient locations, fast charging and fair, transparent pricing.