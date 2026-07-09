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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/leap24-reduces-charging-costs-to-support-business-drivers/

LEAP24 has unveiled a network-wide pricing structure designed to reduce the cost of ultra-rapid charging for taxi drivers, private hire operators, and commercial fleets.

The new pricing is available immediately across the LEAP24 network.

The updated pricing includes standard (7am to 10pm) 69p/kWh, overnight (10pm to 7am) 55p/kWh, partner card 54p/kWh, and partner card overnight 45p/kWh.

The partner card membership is now £1.99 per month.

The launch comes as LEAP24 prepares to open its four-bay ultra-rapid charging hub at Triumph Close, near Heathrow Airport, this summer.

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The opening will take LEAP24’s UK network to 12 ultra-rapid charging hubs, including locations at Heathrow and London City Airport.

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LEAP24 said the updated pricing is expected to be particularly attractive to taxi drivers, private hire operators, chauffeur services, couriers and commercial fleets.

Pelle Schlichting, CEO at LEAP24, said: “Public charging has a critical role to play in the UK’s transition to electric vehicles, particularly for drivers who do not have access to home charging.