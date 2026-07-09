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Commercial Vehicles & LCVs

LEAP24 reduces charging costs to support business drivers

The new pricing is available immediately across the LEAP24 network.

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LEAP24 has unveiled a network-wide pricing structure designed to reduce the cost of ultra-rapid charging for taxi drivers, private hire operators, and commercial fleets.

The new pricing is available immediately across the LEAP24 network.

The updated pricing includes standard (7am to 10pm) 69p/kWh, overnight (10pm to 7am) 55p/kWh, partner card 54p/kWh, and partner card overnight 45p/kWh.

The partner card membership is now £1.99 per month.

The launch comes as LEAP24 prepares to open its four-bay ultra-rapid charging hub at Triumph Close, near Heathrow Airport, this summer.

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The opening will take LEAP24’s UK network to 12 ultra-rapid charging hubs, including locations at Heathrow and London City Airport.

LEAP24 said the updated pricing is expected to be particularly attractive to taxi drivers, private hire operators, chauffeur services, couriers and commercial fleets.

Pelle Schlichting, CEO at LEAP24, said: “Public charging has a critical role to play in the UK’s transition to electric vehicles, particularly for drivers who do not have access to home charging.

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“The drivers who keep our cities moving shouldn’t be penalised because they can’t charge at home.

“Clean city logistics must be supported by charging infrastructure that is both reliable and affordable.

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“The Mayor of London has set ambitious goals to improve air quality and accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.

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“By introducing charging from just 45p/kWh while continuing to expand our ultra-rapid network, we’re helping make that transition easier and more affordable.”

All electricity supplied through the LEAP24 network is sourced from renewable wind and solar energy.

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