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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/leapmotor-b05-achieves-five-star-euro-ncap-rating/

The Leapmotor B05 has been awarded the Euro NCAP five-star safety rating, achieving top marks for passenger safety, accident prevention and rapid emergency response following a collision.

Euro NCAP recognised the B05’s protection levels for both adults and children across a wide range of impact situations with a 92% ‘Crash Protection’ rating.

The B05 secured 100% scores in both ‘Side Barrier’ and ‘Side Pole Impact’ protection.

Euro NCAP praised the vehicle’s ability to protect critical body regions and recognised the effectiveness of its centre airbag technology in reducing injuries during side impacts.

The B05 achieved a 99% score in ‘Lane Departure Collision Prevention’, which Leapmotor has said demonstrated the effectiveness of its safety systems in helping drivers avoid potential accidents.

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Its advanced driver assistance technologies also secured 100% scores for ‘Steering Assistance’ and ‘Lane Change Assist’.

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The car received a 98% for ‘Rear Impact Protection’ and 89% for Post-Crash Safety, which ensures passenger protection during a collision and enhanced support for emergency response and rescue operations.

The vehicle’s comprehensive safety package includes advanced Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Emergency Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Monitoring and Cyclist Dooring Prevention systems.