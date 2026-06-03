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Leapmotor B05 EV to start at £30,495

Damien Dally said: “Our bold promise to offer UK buyers the best value for money EVs continues with the exciting B05.”

Dylan Robertson

3 June 2026

EV & Sustainability

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leapmotor B05

Leapmotor has announced that its B05 electric vehicle (EV) will start from £30,495, with orders opening in July 2026, before deliveries begin later that month.

Retail customers will be offered the £1,500 ‘LEAP-GRANT’, which lowers its price to £28,995, although fleets will not be offered this.

The B05 uses a 67.1kWh battery, giving a range of 300 miles and the ability to charge from 30% to 80% in 17 minutes.

It uses a 218PS oil-cooled electric motor, mounted on the rear axle for rear wheel drive.

Leapmotor said the B05’s suspension was tuned for European roads.

A single trim level is offered, with equipment such as a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable front seats and a 12-speaker sound system.

The B05’s warranty is four years and 60,000 miles, although a separate eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty is provided for the battery.

Damien Dally, managing director at Leapmotor UK, said: “Our bold promise to offer UK buyers the best value for money EVs continues with the exciting B05.

“Like our other models, it delivers the highest level of specification and the highest level of technology, all as standard.

“Yet it combines this exceptional offer with truly desirable design and a dynamic driving experience.

“We’ve made great strides since we launched our brand just over a year ago, and the B05 is proof that our exciting journey shows no signs of slowing down.

“Moreover, it serves as further evidence of our unwavering commitment, alongside our industry-leading LEAP-GRANT, to make the switch to electrification as smooth, affordable and desirable as ever.”

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