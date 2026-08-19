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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/leapmotor-c10-wins-two-titles-at-electric-road-uk-ev-owners-poll-awards/

The Leapmotor C10 has secured two titles at the Electric Road UK EV Owners Poll Awards Summer 2026, winning the overall ‘Value for Money’ and ‘Space & Practicality’ categories.

Organised by Electric Road, the awards are based on owner feedback gathered through its UK EV owners’ poll.

Owners were asked what they really like about their electric vehicle from a prescribed list of attributes, with the C10 achieving the highest proportion of owners selecting both ‘Value for Money’ and ‘Space & Practicality’ as key strengths.

Russel Whitehouse, director and founder at Electric Road, said: “The C10 was one of the standout performers in our inaugural UK EV Owners Poll Awards, taking top honours in both the ‘Value for Money’ and ‘Space & Practicality’ categories.

“What impressed us most was the consistency of owner feedback, with drivers repeatedly highlighting the vehicle’s affordability, comfort, spaciousness, and ability to meet the demands of everyday family life.”

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Damien Dally, managing director at Leapmotor UK, added: “These awards are particularly meaningful because they come directly from owners.

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“From launch, our ambition has been to make advanced electric mobility accessible to more customers by offering exceptional levels of standard equipment, advanced technology and practicality, while remaining financially competitive.

“To see owners recognise the C10 as a leader for both value for money and space and practicality is a fantastic endorsement of that approach.”