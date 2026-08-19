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Leapmotor C10 wins two titles at Electric Road UK EV Owners Poll Awards

Organised by Electric Road, the awards are based on owner feedback gathered through its UK EV owners' poll.

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LEAPMOTOR C10
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The Leapmotor C10 has secured two titles at the Electric Road UK EV Owners Poll Awards Summer 2026, winning the overall ‘Value for Money’ and ‘Space & Practicality’ categories.

Organised by Electric Road, the awards are based on owner feedback gathered through its UK EV owners’ poll.

Owners were asked what they really like about their electric vehicle from a prescribed list of attributes, with the C10 achieving the highest proportion of owners selecting both ‘Value for Money’ and ‘Space & Practicality’ as key strengths.

Russel Whitehouse, director and founder at Electric Road, said: “The C10 was one of the standout performers in our inaugural UK EV Owners Poll Awards, taking top honours in both the ‘Value for Money’ and ‘Space & Practicality’ categories.

“What impressed us most was the consistency of owner feedback, with drivers repeatedly highlighting the vehicle’s affordability, comfort, spaciousness, and ability to meet the demands of everyday family life.”

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Damien Dally, managing director at Leapmotor UK, added: “These awards are particularly meaningful because they come directly from owners.

“From launch, our ambition has been to make advanced electric mobility accessible to more customers by offering exceptional levels of standard equipment, advanced technology and practicality, while remaining financially competitive.

“To see owners recognise the C10 as a leader for both value for money and space and practicality is a fantastic endorsement of that approach.”

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The Leapmotor C10 is a large D-segment SUV with an On-the-Road (OTR) price of £36,500, reduced to £32,750 OTR with the current LEAP-GRANT.

Featuring a WLTP range of up to 263 miles, the C10 includes electrically powered, heated and ventilated front seats, 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree surround-view camera, a heated steering wheel, a 12-speaker premium Hi-Fi system, a 14.6-inch HD central touchscreen and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster.

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It also has a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating and a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems.

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