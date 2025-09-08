  
Leapmotor debuts B05 and launches B10 SUV at IAA Mobility Munich

Leapmotor has unveiled the B05 hatchback and launched the B10 electric SUV at IAA Mobility 2025, marking the brand’s entry into European markets including the UK.

Ryan Fowler

8 September 2025

Leapmotor has made its mark at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich with the world premiere of the B05 hatchback and the European launch of the B10 electric SUV, signalling a major step in its global expansion strategy.

The Chinese manufacturer is showcasing its line-up across the Messe exhibition halls, the Open Space and the Test Drive Area in downtown Munich.

The B05, described as a sport-styled C-segment hatchback, has been designed with younger drivers in mind.

Measuring 4,430 mm in length with a 2,735 mm wheelbase, it features frameless doors, 19-inch alloy wheels and a wide stance.

Tianshu Xin, chief executive of Leapmotor International, said: “The B05 is more than a car – it’s a statement. It reflects our commitment to innovation, accessibility, and empowering the next generation of drivers across Europe and beyond.”

Alongside the premiere of the B05, Leapmotor formally launched the B10, its first global model in the B-Series, into European markets.

The compact electric SUV is based on the new LEAP3.5 architecture and will be available in more than 30 countries, with UK ordering expected to open shortly and first deliveries due this winter.

The B10 offers up to 434 km WLTP range depending on battery choice, ultra-fast DC charging of up to 168 kW, and a 0–100 km/h time of 8 seconds.

Inside, the B10 features a 14.6-inch touchscreen powered by a Snapdragon 8155 chip, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 22 storage compartments within a spacious cabin.

Safety features include a steel safety cage, 17 driver assistance systems and a 360° camera system. Two trims will be offered in Europe, with the UK adopting a single version strategy.

Related Posts

