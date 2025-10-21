Leapmotor launches guide to help drivers switch to electric

Electric car brand Leapmotor has partnered with life coach Dior Bediako (pictured) and created the Take a Leap Journal, a free guide that provides tips and advice for customers with concerns about the transition to electrification.

The guide offers 10 tips to help individuals prepare for and navigate entering into something new.

It also provides prompts and tools to help stay on track when challenges arise.

In a poll of 2,000 adults, Leapmotor found 34% felt anxious about entering into something new, including switching to an electric vehicle.

The poll also showed that 37% said they do not make changes to their lives because they are worried about what it might cost, while 34% said they lack the motivation to try something new.

One in 10 said that making the switch to an electric car was on their mind, but 68% said cost was holding them back.

A further 26% cited range anxiety, and 22% said loyalty to their current vehicle was the biggest barrier.

Bediako said: “Fear of the unknown, money worries and lack of confidence are some of the biggest reasons people hold back from taking a leap.

“But in most cases, the idea of change feels scarier than the reality.

“Taking small steps can make a big difference, and before long, even the biggest changes.”

Damien Dally, managing director of Leapmotor UK, said: “It’s clear there are millions of Brits who want to take a leap, but there are a multitude of reasons holding them back.

“That’s why we’ve created the Take a Leap Journal – a guide full of tips, tricks and guidance to help people take that leap they’ve always wanted to.

“Whether it’s switching careers, moving cities or making the jump to an electric vehicle, we want to make change feel less daunting and more achievable.”