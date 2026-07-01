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EV & Sustainability

Leapmotor opens orders for £30k B05 hatchback

It has a 67.1kWh battery, allowing for a 300 mile range and can be charged from 30% to 80% in 17 minutes.

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Leapmotor B05
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Leapmotor has opened UK orders for the B05, a C-segment electric hatchback, sized similarly to a Vauxhall Astra or Volkswagen Golf, priced from £30,495.

It has a 67.1kWh battery, allowing for a 300 mile range and can be charged from 30% to 80% in 17 minutes.

The B05 is rear-wheel drive, with a single 218PS electric motor and its suspension was tuned specifically for European roads.

Retail customers are offered the £1,500 LEAP-GRANT, reducing the price to £28,995, although this will not be offered to fleets.

As an electric vehicle (EV), the car’s benefit-in-kind (BiK) rate is 4% for 2026/27.

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Standard equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, a 14.6-inch central touchscreen, a 12-speaker sound system and electrically adjustable front seats.

Cap hpi forecasted that the B05 will retain 40% of its value after three years and 60,000 miles, which Leapmotor said makes it the best-performing electric hatchback in the C-segment.

Damien Dally, managing director, at Leapmotor UK said: “We’re delighted to be opening orders for the B05 with such a strong offering.

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“With our industry-first LEAP GRANT, retail customers can enjoy truly desirable design and a dynamic driving experience without compromising on value.

“Arriving at our retailers at the end of this month and just after we officially exceeded 10,000 registrations since we launched in the UK a year ago, the stylish B05 offers further proof of our commitment to make the leap to electrification as easy and affordable for British car buyers.”

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