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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/leapmotor-opens-orders-for-30k-b05-hatchback/

Leapmotor has opened UK orders for the B05, a C-segment electric hatchback, sized similarly to a Vauxhall Astra or Volkswagen Golf, priced from £30,495.

It has a 67.1kWh battery, allowing for a 300 mile range and can be charged from 30% to 80% in 17 minutes.

The B05 is rear-wheel drive, with a single 218PS electric motor and its suspension was tuned specifically for European roads.

Retail customers are offered the £1,500 LEAP-GRANT, reducing the price to £28,995, although this will not be offered to fleets.

As an electric vehicle (EV), the car’s benefit-in-kind (BiK) rate is 4% for 2026/27.

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Standard equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, a 14.6-inch central touchscreen, a 12-speaker sound system and electrically adjustable front seats.

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Cap hpi forecasted that the B05 will retain 40% of its value after three years and 60,000 miles, which Leapmotor said makes it the best-performing electric hatchback in the C-segment.

Damien Dally, managing director, at Leapmotor UK said: “We’re delighted to be opening orders for the B05 with such a strong offering.