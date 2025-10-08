Leapmotor reveals UK pricing of electric B10 SUV

From launch, the B10 will receive the £1,500 LEAP-GRANT, available to all retail customers, to ensure the sub-£30,000 retail price.

Leapmotor UK has revealed the retail pricing for its B10 electric SUV, which goes on sale later this month, at £29,995, available in a single specification.

For company car buyers, who are eligible for taxation benefits, the price is £31,495 on-the-road (OTR).

The C-segment SUV is the third model in the Leapmotor range, joining the D-SUV, C10, priced at £32,750, and the T03, priced at £14,495, both including the LEAP-GRANT.

The B05 (C-Hatch) that recently debuted at the IAA Mobility Motor Show in Munich will join the UK line-up next year with additional models, a B-SUV, and a B-Hatch to follow.

Included on every model is a 1.8m2 panoramic sunroof, electrically powered, heated and cooled ECO leather front seats, 18-inch Star Sports alloy wheels, 360-degree surround view camera, heated steering wheel, a 12-speaker hi-fi, automatic climate control, a 14.6-inch 2.5K pixel HD central floating touchscreen, and an 8.8-inch instrument cluster.

In addition, the B10 features a 64-colour lighting system that can be synchronised with music, Vehicle-to-Load capability (V2L), and a powered tailgate.

Smartphone connectivity is also standard, featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, along with a wireless charging pad located between the front seats.

The vehicle’s dimensions are 4,515mm in length, 1,885mm in width, and 1,655mm in height, and a wheelbase of 2,735mm.

The B10 offers 2,390mm from the rear seats to the front footwells, along with headroom in the front and rear.

It also offers a 1,100mm wide opening and an identical depth boot space, expanding to 1,400mm with the rear seats folded.

Making a total boot volume of 430 litres that expands to 1,700 litres with the seats folded.

There are 22 storage spaces throughout the vehicle, including in the centre console, door panels, ceiling, seats, and boot, to meet various storage needs.

The exterior is available with six paint finishes, including the metallic Starry Night Blue. Solid finished options are Gloss White and Tundra Grey, while Dawn Purple, Metallic Black, and Galaxy Silver are the £575 options.

For the interior, there is a Light Grey theme as standard, with Shadow Grey available as a no-cost option.

The B10 also provides 17 driver assistance systems that allow Level 2 semi-autonomous driving.

Other technologies include advanced emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind spot detection, door open warning for cyclists, and cruise control. To increase safety and visibility, there are eight exterior parking sensors and four surround view cameras.

Using Leapmotor’s Cell-to-Chassis technology (CTC2.0+), which integrates the battery cells into the structure of the vehicle, the B10 uses a 67.1kWh ProMax battery, which offers a WLTP range of up to 270 miles and can be recharged from 30-80% in 20 minutes, with a maximum charging speed of 168kW.

It is powered by a 218hp rear-mounted motor that delivers a 0-62mph time of eight seconds, and a 106mph top speed.

Leapmotor have developed an electric drive system for B10 that uses an oil cooling system to regulate temperature, even at higher speed driving, to be more efficient, increase longevity, and smoothness of operation.

The motor is both lightweight (around 60kg in total – reducing overall vehicle weight by 20kg) and is 94% efficient, designed for less energy wasted during everyday driving.

The B10 has a McPherson front suspension set-up and an integrated rear multi-link arrangement that incorporates the rear motor to save weight (19% reduction) compared to traditional independent suspension.

Weight distribution is 50:50, and the vehicle is Rear Wheel Drive. The B10 has been designed for European roads with the support of Stellantis’ global chassis experts.

B10 customers can also access functions through the Leapmotor app, including remote air conditioning, central locking, steering wheel heating, and electric seat heating or ventilating.

The App also works as the B10’s key, meaning drivers need to have their phone with them for entry and start/stop functionality. An NFC card is also supplied.

The Leapmotor B10 will be available to order through Leapmotor UK’s retail network, with first customer deliveries expected from December.

Damien Dally, managing director of Leapmotor UK, said: “Our mission from the outset was to be the best value for money EV brand in the UK by delivering the highest level of specification and the highest level of technology, all as standard. And now we’re bringing that offering to the hugely popular family SUV market.

“The Leapmotor B10 is another pillar of that bold promise. The car is extremely competitively priced and is jam-packed with high levels of technology on one simple, well-specified trim, making it easier than ever for drivers to make the switch to electric.”