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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/leapmotor-to-rival-vw-id-polo-renault-5-with-b03-hatchback/

Leapmotor has announced that it will bring the B03 hatchback, a rival to the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Renault 5, to the UK from early 2027.

The B03 has a range of up to 242 miles, and outputs 197PS from a front-mounted electric motor.

133kW charging allows the B03 to charge its 53kWh battery from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes.

As with Leapmotor’s other models, it will be offered in a standard trim level.

Standard equipment includes a heat pump, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

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On the interior, the Leapmotor B03 has an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch central display, which can display two apps simultaneously.

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The driver’s seat offers six-way power adjustment.

All B03s have 14 sensors and cameras, enabling 21 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).