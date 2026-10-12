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EV & Sustainability

Leapmotor to rival VW ID. Polo, Renault 5 with B03 hatchback

The B03 has a range of up to 242 miles, and outputs 197PS from a front-mounted electric motor.

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Leapmotor B03
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Leapmotor has announced that it will bring the B03 hatchback, a rival to the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Renault 5, to the UK from early 2027.

The B03 has a range of up to 242 miles, and outputs 197PS from a front-mounted electric motor.

133kW charging allows the B03 to charge its 53kWh battery from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes.

As with Leapmotor’s other models, it will be offered in a standard trim level.

Standard equipment includes a heat pump, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

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On the interior, the Leapmotor B03 has an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch central display, which can display two apps simultaneously.

The driver’s seat offers six-way power adjustment.

All B03s have 14 sensors and cameras, enabling 21 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

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These include Automatic Lane Change, Adaptive Cruise Control, Doors Open Warning, and Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning.

Through the Leapmotor app, the car can automatically unlock when the driver approaches, and automatically lock when they walk away.

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Five colours are offered: Light White, Sunstone Orange, Seaweed Green, Galaxy Silver, and Sandstone.

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The interior can be specified in Currant Black or Ivory Mist.

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