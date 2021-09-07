Reading Time: 2 minutes

THERE are many different off-the-shelf Ford Transit models, but if you want to perfectly customise a van to your specific personal needs, then you might want to consider a Ford Transit Custom.

Here we introduce the best features in terms of leasing this van and outline how much you can expect to spend on financing a Ford Transit Custom.

Why Lease a Ford Transit Custom?

A Ford Transit Custom van combines high-end engineering and design with modern technology and a remarkably durable, reliable construction. This vehicle is a great option for everything from a family cross-country road trip to a tool-filled workday in the woods. The Ford Transit Custom offers something for everyone and can be customised to fit your specific needs and plans very closely.

With two different possible heights, two different lengths of wheelbase, and a wide range of different trims, you can custom design the Ford van of your dreams. There is also a range of engine options available, ranging from 105 hp to 185 hp, as well as a plug-in option and an EcoBlue hybrid engine option.

Ford Transit Custom Financing Prices

Swiss Vans offer a range of different financing options for Ford Transit Custom vans, including full lease purchase and hire purchase options. This financing starts at an entry-level point of £239 per month on a 59-month contract with an initial £3000 payment. That is a very affordable leasing option, although not all of the customization options are available at that price point. Just like every other aspect of the Ford Transit Custom, the financing systems can be fully customized to meet your needs, and you should be able to find an option that suits your personal financial situation!

How long does it take to receive a leased Ford Transit Custom?

Ford Transit Custom vans can take a little while to deliver, depending on how unusual your customisation needs are. Swiss Vans promises a high level of stock, but customization takes time. From a fast, efficient company like this, a bespoke Ford Transit Custom van can be with you in somewhere between 2 and 4 weeks, depending on exactly what your personalisation requests for the van are.

Conclusion

The Ford Transit Custom range is a great way to get the perfect van for your needs. There is something for everyone here, and almost every feature of this van model can be upgraded, customised, or otherwise tweaked to fit your personal requirements, creating the perfect bespoke van for your needs. No matter what you are looking for from a transit van, it is worth looking into leasing a Ford Transit Custom. The sooner you start looking, the sooner you can have the perfect van on your drive!