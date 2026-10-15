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Leasing Broker Federation announces free entry for 2026 awards, Ben as charity partner

Now in their 16th year, the LBF Awards recognise excellence, innovation and achievement across the leasing broker sector.

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Leasing Broker Federation announces free entry for 2026 awards, Ben as charity partner
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The Leasing Broker Federation (LBF) has announced that its 2026 event will be free to enter, with complimentary event tickets also available to members.

Now in their 16th year, the LBF Awards recognise excellence, innovation and achievement across the leasing broker sector.

The removal of entry fees is intended to make the awards more accessible to businesses of all sizes, allowing more leasing brokers to gain industry recognition.

The 2026 ceremony will take place on Wednesday 25th November at St Mary’s Guildhall in Coventry, running from 3pm to approximately 6.30pm.

Guests will be welcomed with drinks and canapés from 3pm, followed by the awards presentation at 5pm.

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The event will recognise businesses, individuals and teams across the leasing broker industry, while providing opportunities for networking and professional development.

Astor Media, which took over ownership of the LBF prior to last year’s awards, said the changes were designed to remove financial barriers to participation and encourage greater involvement from across the sector.

Complimentary tickets will be available to LBF members on a first-come, first-served basis.

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Entries can be submitted through the LBF website, where businesses can also find details of the available categories.

Members wishing to attend can book their places by contacting Martin Davies, events group director at Astor Media, at [email protected].

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Davies said: “The Leasing Broker Federation Awards have been recognising the very best of our industry for 16 years, and we want to make sure that every deserving business has the opportunity to be part of that celebration.

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“By removing entry fees and offering complimentary tickets to members, we’re making the awards more accessible than ever.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the industry together in November to celebrate the people, businesses and achievements that make the leasing broker sector such a vibrant and successful community.”

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