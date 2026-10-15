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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/leasing-broker-federation-announces-free-entry-for-2026-awards-ben-as-charity-partner/

The Leasing Broker Federation (LBF) has announced that its 2026 event will be free to enter, with complimentary event tickets also available to members.

Now in their 16th year, the LBF Awards recognise excellence, innovation and achievement across the leasing broker sector.

The removal of entry fees is intended to make the awards more accessible to businesses of all sizes, allowing more leasing brokers to gain industry recognition.

The 2026 ceremony will take place on Wednesday 25th November at St Mary’s Guildhall in Coventry, running from 3pm to approximately 6.30pm.

Guests will be welcomed with drinks and canapés from 3pm, followed by the awards presentation at 5pm.

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The event will recognise businesses, individuals and teams across the leasing broker industry, while providing opportunities for networking and professional development.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Astor Media, which took over ownership of the LBF prior to last year’s awards, said the changes were designed to remove financial barriers to participation and encourage greater involvement from across the sector.

Complimentary tickets will be available to LBF members on a first-come, first-served basis.