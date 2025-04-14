Leasing Broker Federation Awards to return for 15th year at The Swan, Shakespeare’s Globe

The Leasing Broker Federation Awards will return on Friday 14th November 2025, with Astor Media confirming the Swan at Shakespeare’s Globe as the venue for this year’s event.

Now in its 15th year, the awards remain commited to recognising excellence in the leasing broker sector. The 2025 ceremony will be held in the Balcony Room, a private event space with views over the River Thames and St Paul’s Cathedral.

Running from 12pm to 5pm, the event will bring together leasing brokers, funders, service providers and guests from across the industry.

Tom Watts, operations director – automotive at Astor Media, said: “The Federation Awards have always been about spotlighting the achievements of the broker community. The Swan offers the perfect mix of professionalism and atmosphere, and I’m looking forward to welcoming the industry back for what promises to be a fantastic afternoon.”

Felix Blakeston, group operations director at Astor Media, added: “We’ve worked hard to secure a venue that reflects the quality and reputation of these awards. The Balcony Room at the Swan is a brilliant setting, and we’re building an event that will not only celebrate success but also bring real value to attendees.”

Martin Davies, group events director at Astor Media, said: “The Swan gives us a stylish, central location with the right tone for the Federation Awards. It’s an inspiring space, and we’ll be making sure the format gives attendees every opportunity to connect, celebrate and enjoy the occasion.”



Those wishing to enter the Leasing Broker Federation Awards 2025 can find full category details and entry information here: https://lbfuk.org/awards-2025-categories/