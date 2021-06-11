THE Leasing Broker Federation has launched it 2021 Awards.
They will be held on November 11 at the exclusive Home House, London’s most magnificent private members’ club.
The Awards, held alongside the LBF’s AGM, are open to Federation members who will also be nominating key suppliers.
Click here for more information.
Business Motoring Awards 2021 Winners
Awards 2021 Highly Commended: Best Rental Company – Northgate Vehicle Hire
THE ability to offer a wide range of vehicles to SMEs was what the judges in the 2021 Business Motoring…
READ MORE
READ MORE
Awards 2021 Highly Commended: Best Medium SUV Škoda Karoq
THE Karoq embodies Škoda’s best qualities of spaciousness, practical ‘Simply Clever’ features and state-of-the-art connectivity solutions. This is why the…
READ MORE
READ MORE
Awards 2021 Highly Commended: Best Fleet Management Programme – Vimcar
VIMCAR's the leading fleet management supplier in Germany and last year took its first steps in international expansion by launching…
READ MORE
READ MORE
Awards 2021 Highly Commended: Best Large SUV – Range Rover Velar
RANGE Rover’s Velar P400e offers unrivalled appeal and financial benefits to business users, boasting a plug-in hybrid powertrain with CO2…
READ MORE
READ MORE
Awards 2021 Highly Commended: Best Small SUV Škoda Kamiq
ŠKODA’S Kamiq combines a range of features to provide SME customers with a compact SUV crossover that is packed with…
READ MORE
READ MORE
Awards 2021 Winner: Best Company Car – Kia e-Niro
THE multi-award winning e-Niro was a real game-changer for the brand and for affordable long range EV’s. Its combination of…
READ MORE
READ MORE
Awards 2021 Winner: Best Company Car Programme – Škoda
ŠKODA’s company car programme personalises the service offered to each business it works with to meet their exact needs and…
READ MORE
READ MORE
Awards 2021 Winner: Best Mobility Solution Provider – Fleetondemand
MOBILITY as a service (MaaS) is something many business are looking towards to give them more transport options. It’s a…
READ MORE
READ MORE
Awards 2021 Winner: Best Remarketing Service – Aston Barclay
COMPREHENSIVE remarketing services with leading modern technology working with traditional services – that’s why Aston Barclay has won the 2021…
READ MORE
READ MORE
Awards 2021 Winner: Best Business Lease – Ogilvie Fleet
Innovative with technology and focused on solutions based on customers' needs and the changing environment is what set Ogilvie Fleet…
READ MORE
READ MORE
Awards 2021 Winner: Best Hybrid – Kia Niro
It’s been an outstanding Business Motoring Awards year for the Kia Niro, the all-electric version is our Company Car of…
READ MORE
READ MORE
Awards 2021 Winner: Best Estate Car – Škoda Superb
RANGE, load capacity and hybrid makes the Škoda a very practical estate for SMEs, together with a comprehensive support package.…
READ MORE
READ MORE
Awards 2021 Winner: Best Small Car – Honda e
Honda’s Urban EV Concept has only been with us a short time but it has been earning rave reviews. It’s…
READ MORE
READ MORE
Awards 2021 Winner: Best Medium SUV – Range Rover Evoque P300e
INTRODUCED last year, the Evoque P300E featured an all-new petrol engine, a 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium unit that produces 197bhp. This…
READ MORE
READ MORE
Leave A Comment