Leasing Broker Federation reveals 2025 awards shortlist

The shortlist has been revealed for the 2025 Leasing Broker Federation (LBF) Awards, celebrating the work of brokers, funders and service providers across the industry.

Categories include Best Small Broker, Best Large Broker, Best Customer Service and Best Innovation, representing the range of expertise and specialisms within the Federation’s network.

Entries for this year’s awards reflected a strong year for many members, with evidence of business growth, service improvement and innovation despite challenging economic conditions.

Judges considered each submission against clear criteria covering performance, compliance and customer outcomes, ensuring a fair and consistent process across all categories.

The awards ceremony will take place on 14th November 2025 at The Swan, Shakespeare’s Globe.

The event is free and exclusively open to brokers, with limited spaces available.

Brokers are encouraged to book early to guarantee their place at the event.

Helen Thorne, spokesperson for the LBF, said: “The shortlist reflects the professionalism and resilience of brokers across the sector, and the continuing strength of the Federation’s community as the industry evolves.”

The full list of all shortlisted companies:

AFL (Fleet Management) Limited

Best Car Finder

Best Car Finder Group LTD

Central Contracts Ltd

Crusader Vehicles Ltd

e-car lease

Fleet Alliance

Gofor

Jet Vehicle Finance Ltd

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts

OVL Group Ltd

Pike + Bambridge

Rivervale

Rivervale Minibus

Synergy Car Leasing

Vanaways

VIP Gateway

To reserve your place at the event click here.