Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
Leasing & Finance

Leasing.com and EZOO to offer live pricing for salary sacrifice vehicles

The solution is designed for businesses of all sizes, including SMEs that want to offer electric vehicle salary sacrifice schemes.

2 min read
Share
leasing.com EZOO
ADVERTISEMENT

Comparison site Leasing.com and EZOO, its exclusive salary sacrifice partner, have launched a salary sacrifice solution that offers employees access to live vehicle pricing from across the Leasing.com marketplace.

The solution was designed for businesses of all sizes, including SMEs that want to offer electric vehicle salary sacrifice schemes.

The Leasing.com and EZOO solution is designed for employees to access salary sacrifice pricing derived from live Business Contract Hire offers available through the Leasing.com marketplace.

The offering combines Leasing.com’s network of leasing partners and real-time deal availability with EZOO’s specialist expertise in employer onboarding, scheme administration, and salary sacrifice compliance.

Mike Fazal, CEO at Leasing.com, said: “Most salary sacrifice schemes rely on static vehicle lists and pricing structures that can quickly become detached from movements in the leasing market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our partnership with EZOO changes that.

“By combining EZOO’s salary sacrifice expertise with Leasing.com’s live marketplace pricing, employees can access some of the most competitive salary sacrifice offers available, while employers gain a valuable employee benefit that is simple to implement and manage.

“We believe this is the closest salary sacrifice has come to bringing true market competition and pricing transparency into the employee benefit sector.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The solution provides employers with a fully managed salary sacrifice scheme, with EZOO handling employer qualification, employee onboarding, scheme administration, and ongoing support.

Employees gain access to a range of electric vehicles through EZOO’s salary sacrifice platform, powered by Leasing.com’s live deal ecosystem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalvin Saranna, director at Technology at EZOO, said: “This partnership creates something genuinely different in the salary sacrifice market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Employees aren’t limited to a static menu of vehicles. Instead, they can benefit from a dynamic marketplace model that reflects real leasing opportunities and real market pricing.

“Together, we’re making electric vehicle salary sacrifice more accessible, more competitive, and better value for employers and employees alike.”

The launch creates a sales channel for Leasing.com advertising partners – designed for them to reach qualified salary sacrifice customers without changing existing pricing structures, commercial arrangements or funders.

Related