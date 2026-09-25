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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/leasing-com-and-ezoo-to-offer-live-pricing-for-salary-sacrifice-vehicles/

Comparison site Leasing.com and EZOO, its exclusive salary sacrifice partner, have launched a salary sacrifice solution that offers employees access to live vehicle pricing from across the Leasing.com marketplace.

The solution was designed for businesses of all sizes, including SMEs that want to offer electric vehicle salary sacrifice schemes.

The Leasing.com and EZOO solution is designed for employees to access salary sacrifice pricing derived from live Business Contract Hire offers available through the Leasing.com marketplace.

The offering combines Leasing.com’s network of leasing partners and real-time deal availability with EZOO’s specialist expertise in employer onboarding, scheme administration, and salary sacrifice compliance.

Mike Fazal, CEO at Leasing.com, said: “Most salary sacrifice schemes rely on static vehicle lists and pricing structures that can quickly become detached from movements in the leasing market.

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“Our partnership with EZOO changes that.

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“By combining EZOO’s salary sacrifice expertise with Leasing.com’s live marketplace pricing, employees can access some of the most competitive salary sacrifice offers available, while employers gain a valuable employee benefit that is simple to implement and manage.

“We believe this is the closest salary sacrifice has come to bringing true market competition and pricing transparency into the employee benefit sector.”