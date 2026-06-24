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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/leasing-firms-encouraging-the-ev-switch-say-53-of-fleets/

53% of fleets said that their leasing provider has encouraged the electric vehicle (EV) switch, according to the Arval Mobility Observatory Barometer.

Four in 10 fleets said that their leasing firm had a moderate influence on EV decision-making, while 13% reported a significant influence.

However, 30% said influence was low and 12% reported that there was no influence.

John Peters, head of Arval Mobility Observatory in the UK, said: “Going electric is a major step for fleets and we are unsurprised so many say their leasing company has played a major role in the switch away from petrol and diesel.

“Over the last few years, companies like ours and many others across the leasing sector have provided support, information and practical solutions that have transformed the company car sector to the point where an EV is today the default choice.

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“Over the last few years there has been much misinformation circulating about EVs and our role has been to, present a real-world picture to businesses that enable them to make informed decisions.

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“We work to make the switch to electrification as easy and simple as possible, using a range of tools from intensive, customer-specific consultancy through to general purpose information guides and driving days.

“Given the speed and widespread nature of EV adoption, we’ve become expert in supporting these transitions and for fleets who are yet to electrify, especially commercial and business need vehicles, can offer a very high degree of expertise to make the process pain-free.