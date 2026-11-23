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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/leasing-industry-to-celebrate-talent-and-innovation-at-lbf-awards-this-week/

This year’s Leasing Broker Federation Awards are around the corner, taking place on Wednesday 25th November at St Mary’s Guildhall in Coventry.

Synergy, e-car, gofor and Central Contracts are among those shortlisted for awards.

The awards will bring together the industry to celebrate the talent and innovation that has come out in 2026 from companies shortlisted.

They will also offer attendees opportunities for networking and professional developement.

The LBF decided back in October that entries to the awards would be free to make them more accessible to businesses of all sizes, with complimentary tickets available to LBF members on a first-come, first-served basis.

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Martin Davies, events group director at Astor Media, said: “The Leasing Broker Federation Awards are an opportunity to recognise the outstanding businesses and individuals driving our industry forward.

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“This year’s winners will demonstrate the innovation, resilience and commitment to customer service that continue to define the leasing broker sector.

“Good luck to all our finalists, whose achievements reflect the strength and professionalism of the industry. We look forward to celebrating with you on the day.”