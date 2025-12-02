Leasys appoints Andrea Bandinelli as CEO

Leasys has appointed Andrea Bandinelli (pictured) as CEO, aiming to continue its mission of delivering sustainable mobility.

Bandinelli has worked at Stellantis and Groupe PSA for more than 25 years, beginning in financial services before working in senior roles in finance and investor relations.

He most recently served as chief financial officer for the Middle East and Africa.

Leasys said the new CEO will help it accelerate profitable growth and strengthen its position as a key player in Europe’s operational leasing market.

Bandinelli said: “I am honoured to take on the responsibility of leading Leasys at such an exciting moment for the mobility sector.

“Our goal is to accelerate innovation and deliver flexible, sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers across Europe.”

Leasys is a joint venture between Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Personal Finance & Mobility. It manages a fleet of 950,000 vehicles across 11 countries.