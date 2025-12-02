  
business motoring blue
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
business motoring blue
Subscribe

Leasys appoints Andrea Bandinelli as CEO

Bandinelli has worked at Stellantis and Groupe PSA for more than 25 years, beginning in financial services.

Dylan Robertson

2 December 2025

,

SHARE

Leasys CEO

Leasys has appointed Andrea Bandinelli (pictured) as CEO, aiming to continue its mission of delivering sustainable mobility.

Bandinelli has worked at Stellantis and Groupe PSA for more than 25 years, beginning in financial services before working in senior roles in finance and investor relations.

He most recently served as chief financial officer for the Middle East and Africa.

Leasys said the new CEO will help it accelerate profitable growth and strengthen its position as a key player in Europe’s operational leasing market.

Bandinelli said: “I am honoured to take on the responsibility of leading Leasys at such an exciting moment for the mobility sector.

“Our goal is to accelerate innovation and deliver flexible, sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers across Europe.”

Leasys is a joint venture between Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Personal Finance & Mobility. It manages a fleet of 950,000 vehicles across 11 countries.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ad
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE