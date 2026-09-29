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Leasys makes five senior appointments as it grows product offering

Shane Coomber said: "This is an exciting time for David, Katie, Martin, Danny and Lukasz to join Leasys UK as we continue to grow and enhance our customer offering."

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Leasys UK has welcomed five senior leaders as the business aims to grow it product offering for customers.

David Raponi is joining Leasys UK as head of direct sales, where he will lead on all direct sales operations.

Raponi brings experience across automotive and leasing to the position, including recent leadership roles at Arval BNP Paribas Group, BMW Financial Services, and ADP.

Katie Long has been appointed as head of customer experience, joining Leasys UK with experience in vehicle leasing and mobility solutions after ten years at LeasePlan.

Joining Leasys UK as operations director, Martin Phillips will lead on fleet and logistics management while ensuring process optimisation.

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His appointment follows five years of experience at Athlon, and 30 years across the automotive industry.

Appointed to the newly-created role of head of TCO (Total Cost of Ownership), Danny Goodall joins the business with over a decade of experience in the automotive industry.

Goodall will work closely with customers to help organisations better understand and manage the costs associated with running a fleet, as Leasys UK supports businesses to make informed decisions that aim to deliver long-term value.

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Goodall joins Leasys UK after seven years as Asset Risk Manager at ALD Automotive UK.

Also joining the team as head of ICT, Lukasz Jeznach will be responsible for driving Leasys UK’s technology strategy to support the ongoing development of the business.

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Lukasz’s appointment follows over five years as head of IT services at Athlon.

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Shane Coomber, managing director of Leasys UK, said: “This is an exciting time for David, Katie, Martin, Danny and Lukasz to join Leasys UK as we continue to grow and enhance our customer offering – the expansion of our leadership team reflects this commitment to building from strength to strength.

“By prioritising direct sales, operational performance, technology and evolving customer requirements, we are investing in the future of the business.

“Their extensive experience will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our customer offering.”

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