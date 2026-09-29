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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/leasys-makes-five-senior-appointments-as-it-grows-product-offering/

Leasys UK has welcomed five senior leaders as the business aims to grow it product offering for customers.

David Raponi is joining Leasys UK as head of direct sales, where he will lead on all direct sales operations.

Raponi brings experience across automotive and leasing to the position, including recent leadership roles at Arval BNP Paribas Group, BMW Financial Services, and ADP.

Katie Long has been appointed as head of customer experience, joining Leasys UK with experience in vehicle leasing and mobility solutions after ten years at LeasePlan.

Joining Leasys UK as operations director, Martin Phillips will lead on fleet and logistics management while ensuring process optimisation.

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His appointment follows five years of experience at Athlon, and 30 years across the automotive industry.

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Appointed to the newly-created role of head of TCO (Total Cost of Ownership), Danny Goodall joins the business with over a decade of experience in the automotive industry.

Goodall will work closely with customers to help organisations better understand and manage the costs associated with running a fleet, as Leasys UK supports businesses to make informed decisions that aim to deliver long-term value.