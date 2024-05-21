Leasys UK and Allstar Join Forces

LEASYS UK is expanding its existing referral partnerships with the addition of the UK’s leading provider of business electric vehicle charging and fuel payment solutions, Allstar.

Through the partnership, Allstar provides Leasys’ customers with Allstar Chargepass®, the UK’s only flexible payment solution enabling businesses to pick features based on their fleets’ needs for electric vehicle charging and refuelling.

A Chargepass® card enables access to the largest combined electric charging and fuel network in the UK, including the fastest electric charging network, providing drivers the ability to charge across more than 51,000 chargers.

Leasys’s customers also have the option to add Allstar Homecharge* alongside their Allstar Chargepass® card, enabling businesses to charge their vehicles at home. Allstar Homecharge automatically and accurately pays for drivers’ home charging costs directly to their energy supplier, helping to reduce downtime whilst charging and avoid complicated expense claims.

Commenting on the partnership, Matthew Boswell, Managing Director, Leasys UK, said: “This new strategic partnership with Allstar enhances our already market-leading offering, providing our customers access to one of the UK’s largest combined networks, all via a single solution, Allstar Chargepass®. We’re always looking to enhance our customer offering, providing simple solutions that will make a big difference for businesses and fleets. This latest solution will give drivers greater flexibility and control, while also making EV leases more accessible.”

