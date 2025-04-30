Leasys UK named Trusted Brand by FleetWise

Leasys UK has been awarded Trusted Brand status by FleetWise, the independent fleet analysis expert, in recognition of its high customer trust, brand awareness, and consideration among UK fleet operators.

The company, which specialises in medium to long-term rentals and corporate fleet management solutions, features in the Leasing Companies category of the newly released FleetWise 2025 100 Trusted Brands Report.

The accolade highlights suppliers that perform at the highest standard across 12 product and service categories.

FleetWise’s findings are based on a survey of more than 400 UK fleets, providing insight into levels of trust and performance across the fleet industry’s supply chain.

Shane Coomber, managing director of Leasys UK, said: “We are delighted to be recognised in the FleetWise 2025 Trusted Brands Report.

“Thanks to its unrivalled industry knowledge, integrity and data collection, FleetWise can identify the best performing and most trusted operators in the fleet sector, making our place in its 100 Trusted Brands such a great achievement.

“Over the coming year, Leasys UK will continue to build on this success, implementing strategies that further enhance its customer experience and reinforce its position as a leader in the UK fleet sector.”

As a multi-brand leasing provider with a particular focus on the Stellantis brands, Leasys UK’s stated ambition is to provide efficient and effective mobility solutions that meet a full range of customer requirements.

The Trusted Brand recognition followed ongoing efforts by Leasys UK to refine its fleet services and reinforce its commitment to dependable, customer-centric leasing support.