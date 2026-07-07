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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/legislation-is-growing-van-fleet-compliance-burden-arval-warns/

The introduction of new legislation is growing the compliance burden on van fleets, bringing compliance procedures closer to those for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), according to Arval.

Arval warned that enhanced tachograph requirements, new MOT rules and drivers’ hours changes are increasing legal and operational exposure for van fleets.

It said that 4.25-tonne electric vans, while not covered by year one MOT test or tachograph rules, would still need to comply with recent changes to DVSA heavy vehicle testing procedures.

Changes included the addition of visual checks for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the move to digital PG10 prohibition clearance notices and revised plating certificate processes.

Arval said that the increase in regulatory interest in vans was caused by road safety concerns, but could put pressure on van fleet compliance structures that were unable to support HGV-style compliance procedures.

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Eddie Parker, light commercial vehicle (LCV) consultant at Arval, said: “Businesses which have historically treated vans as lower-risk fleet assets could now face growing legal and operational exposure.

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“For many, the issue is not simply compliance with individual rule changes. Rather it is whether their existing fleet governance, policies and procedures have kept pace with how regulators and enforcement authorities are increasingly viewing van operations.

“We’re seeing a broader trend towards increased data capture, standardisation and evidential scrutiny across all commercial vehicle operations.