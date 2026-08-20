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LEPAS appoints national leasing manager in the UK

Other brands within the Chery International UK brand are supported by a combined fleet operation, headed by Chris Clayton, fleet sales director.

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LEPAS has appointed Tim Whitworth (pictured) as national leasing manager in the UK as the brand prepares to establish its own dedicated fleet operation.

Other brands within the Chery International UK brand – OMODA, JAECOO and CHERY – are supported by a combined fleet operation, headed by Chris Clayton, fleet sales director.

Whitworth joined Chery International in 2024 as contract hire and leasing manager.

He was subsequently promoted to national leasing and rental manager for OMODA and JAECOO, helping to establish the two marques within the UK fleet and leasing sectors.

His move to LEPAS aims to help establish the commercial partnerships and infrastructure required to make the brand a contender for UK fleet business from launch.

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Whitworth said: “I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity.

“Joining Chery in 2024 gave me the chance to be part of something new and to help drive OMODA and JAECOO’s incredible growth in the UK.

“With LEPAS, I now have the opportunity to do that again, but this time to build a completely new fleet operation from the ground up.

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“That doesn’t happen very often in this industry and it is a fantastic challenge.

“Having a dedicated LEPAS fleet operation means we can really focus on what our fleet, leasing and rental partners need from the brand.

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“We can build those relationships from day one and make sure that fleet is at the heart of the LEPAS business as it grows in the UK.”

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He added: “I’ve been fortunate enough to spend time with all of the vehicles across the group, both here and overseas, and I genuinely believe the LEPAS L8 is one of the best; it feels incredibly well suited to the UK.

“It is comfortable and refined, but it also has the kind of chassis and steering that make it genuinely enjoyable to drive.

“Combine that with the technology, equipment, efficiency and overall value proposition, and I think we have a very strong car for fleet customers.”

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