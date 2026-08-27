LEPAS confirms specification for L6 EV

The L6 EV features Bosch IBP 2.0 braking technology which has been developed to improve braking performance, energy recovery and pedal feel, while reducing the pitching sensation sometimes associated with electric vehicles.
As with the L8, LEPAS’ European chassis team carried out development work to refine the L6 EV for European roads.
At 4,570mm long, 1,852mm wide (excluding mirrors) and 1,676mm high, the L6 EV is designed to combine SUV road presence with dimensions suited to towns and cities.
A 2,700mm wheelbase aims to maximise passenger space, with 159mm of ground clearance.
Both Essence and Elevate feature 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Standard equipment also includes LED headlights with Intelligent High Beam Assist, LED daytime running lights and LED rear lights.
Electrically adjustable, heated and power-folding door mirrors with puddle lights are also standard.
Privacy glass is fitted to the rear windows and tailgate, while acoustic laminated front side windows aims to reduce outside noise.
In addition to the free of charge Lucid White, L6 EV features five other pearlescent exterior colours priced at £500: Phantom Grey, Cosmic Black, Quicksilver, alongside the vibrant Solar Orange and Supernova Purple.
The L6 has a wrap-around cockpit, a 13.2-inch central touchscreen display, and a panoramic sunroof.
LEPAS’s intelligent LEX Platform has allowed designers to create a flat floor in the rear.
The boot provides 410 litres of luggage space, increasing to 1,334 litres with the rear seats folded, with a further 99 litres of underfloor storage.
Both models come with a panoramic sunroof with electric sunshade, dual-zone climate control, rear air vents and a heated multifunction steering wheel, while heated front windscreen, keyless entry and go and 40/60 split-folding rear seats are also standard.
The entry-level Essence trim features Basalt Black fabric upholstery and six-way manually adjustable front seats.
Elevate adds Basalt Black full leather-effect upholstery and six-way power adjustment for both front seats, with the driver also getting four-way power lumbar adjustment.
Heated and ventilated front seats are standard on Elevate, along with a power tailgate, Nano-Aqua Ion Air Purification System and 256-colour ambient lighting.
Developed in line with 2026 Euro NCAP testing protocols, the L6 EV combines a airbag protection, driver assistance technology and high-voltage battery protection.
Both models feature 22 advanced driver assistance functions, including autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, emergency lane keeping, blind spot detection and traffic jam assist.
rear traffic cross alert and rear traffic cross braking are also standard.
Other features include rear collision warning, door open warning, intelligent speed limit control and front distance monitoring.
Front and rear parking sensors and a 540° panoramic camera system are standard on both models, with Elevate adding Advanced Parking Assist (APA) and Remote Parking Assist (RPA).
Both trim levels feature a 13.2-inch central touchscreen and 8.88-inch Retina LCD digital driver display.
A Qualcomm 8155 infotainment processor powers the L6 EV’s connected features.
The ‘Hello LEPAS’ AI-powered voice assistant allows drivers to control key vehicle functions using voice commands to limit distractions while driving.
Both models feature 50W wireless smartphone charging with active cooling, two front USB-C ports and USB-A and USB-C connections for rear passengers.
Essence features a six-speaker audio system, while Elevate has a SONY eight-speaker system.
A standard 3.3kW Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function also allows owners to use energy stored in the L6 EV’s battery to power compatible external electrical equipment.
Every LEPAS L6 EV comes with a seven-year/100,000-mile manufacturer warranty and an eight-year/100,000-mile high-voltage battery warranty.
A 12-year/unlimited-mileage corrosion perforation guarantee and three-year/unlimited-mileage paintwork guarantee is also included.
RAC Roadside Assistance is provided for the first 12 months and is automatically renewed for up to seven years when scheduled servicing is completed at an authorised LEPAS service centre, while Over-the-Air (OTA) and Firmware-Over-the-Air (FOTA) updates allow software and vehicle functions to be updated throughout the car’s life.