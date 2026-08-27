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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/lepas-confirms-specification-for-l6-ev/

LEPAS has confirmed full UK specification for the L6 EV, an all-electric C-segment SUV, joining the flagship L8 PHEV.

UK customers can choose between two trim levels, Essence and Elevate.

Essence includes a comprehensive suite of technology, safety and comfort features and Elevate, is designed to add convenience and intelligent parking technology.

Both variants use a 65kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and front-mounted electric motor producing 160kW (217PS) and 275Nm of torque, with acceleration from 0–62mph in 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 111mph.

Its 279-mile WLTP range is designed to cover everyday journeys as well as longer trips.

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When it charges, the 120kW DC capability provides a 30% to 80% charge in approximately 22 minutes.

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The L6 EV is built on LEPAS’ LEX Platform, a new-energy architecture developed around intelligence, efficiency and safety.

The EV’s integrated 12-in-1 electric drive system has been designed for efficiency and smooth power delivery, with electric power steering and an electric brake booster as standard.