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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/lepas-l8-l6-and-l4-recieve-five-star-euro-ncap-rating/

The LEPAS L8, L6 and L4 models have all been awarded five stars under European New Car Assessment Programme’s (Euro NCAP) 2026 testing protocols.

The results provide independent recognition of the engineering and safety technologies incorporated across the brand’s range.

The Euro NCAP 2026 testing protocols have been designed to introduce more demanding assessments of vehicle safety, with a greater focus on real-world scenarios, including complex junctions, cyclist dooring and post-crash rescue.

The updated tests examine performance across four key areas: Safe Driving, Crash Avoidance, Crash Protection and Post Crash Safety.

The results reflect Chery Auto’s vehicle safety development and validation, supported by more than 1,500 crash tests annually across over 67 scenarios.

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The L6 and flagship L8 both recorded 87% for Crash Protection and 95% for Post Crash Safety, with the latter the highest achieved in this latest round of assessments.

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Meanwhile, the upcoming compact L4 achieved 90% for Crash Protection and 92% for Post Crash Safety.

Euro NCAP’s Crash Protection assessment examines how effectively a vehicle protects occupants in a collision, including frontal, side and pole-impact scenarios.