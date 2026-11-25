Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/lepas-l8-l6-and-l4-recieve-five-star-euro-ncap-rating/
The LEPAS L8, L6 and L4 models have all been awarded five stars under European New Car Assessment Programme’s (Euro NCAP) 2026 testing protocols.
The results provide independent recognition of the engineering and safety technologies incorporated across the brand’s range.
The Euro NCAP 2026 testing protocols have been designed to introduce more demanding assessments of vehicle safety, with a greater focus on real-world scenarios, including complex junctions, cyclist dooring and post-crash rescue.
The updated tests examine performance across four key areas: Safe Driving, Crash Avoidance, Crash Protection and Post Crash Safety.
The results reflect Chery Auto’s vehicle safety development and validation, supported by more than 1,500 crash tests annually across over 67 scenarios.
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The L6 and flagship L8 both recorded 87% for Crash Protection and 95% for Post Crash Safety, with the latter the highest achieved in this latest round of assessments.
Meanwhile, the upcoming compact L4 achieved 90% for Crash Protection and 92% for Post Crash Safety.
Euro NCAP’s Crash Protection assessment examines how effectively a vehicle protects occupants in a collision, including frontal, side and pole-impact scenarios.
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All three LEPAS models delivered strong results in crash testing, with overall scores at 87% or higher, translating to good or adequate protection recorded across key occupant protection assessments.
Each model also features a standard centre airbag, designed to help reduce the risk of injuries caused by occupants making contact with one another during a side impact.
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The L6 and L8 demonstrated good occupant protection, with Euro NCAP highlighting their performance across a range of crash scenarios.
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The L4 also delivered strong results in frontal and side-impact testing, scoring 97% for frontal impact protection and 99% for side impact protection.
The L4’s automatic emergency braking system also performed well in tests involving vehicles turning at junctions or crossing its path, highlighting its ability to help identify and respond to potential collision risks.
The L8 also features a warning system designed to alert occupants if they are about to open a door into the path of an approaching cyclist, to help reduce the risk of collisions involving vulnerable road users.
Ray Wang, managing director at LEPAS UK, said: “We believe that safety should be at the heart of every vehicle we build, and these results are a superb endorsement of the work our engineering teams have put into developing the LEPAS range.
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“Achieving five-star Euro NCAP ratings across the three models is something we are incredibly proud of.
“What is particularly encouraging is the strength of the results not just in protecting occupants during a collision, but also in the measures designed to support them afterwards and help emergency services respond – or better yet, advanced systems to prevent collisions in the first instance.
“For us, this is about giving customers confidence and peace of mind every time they get behind the wheel.
“We want LEPAS to be recognised for combining elegant design and intelligent technology with the engineering, quality and safety that drivers rightly expect from a modern vehicle.”