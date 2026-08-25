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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/lepas-partners-with-black-horse-to-support-brand-launch/

LEPAS has partnered with Lex Autolease as a key finance partner in the UK, providing a range of leasing and wholesale funding solutions to support the brand’s launch and future growth.

Lex Autolease, part of Lloyds Banking Group, will offer Personal Contract Hire (PCH), Business Contract Hire (BCH) and leasing solutions.

The partnership aims to provide customers with access to a range of finance and leasing products, including the brand’s flagship model, the LEPAS L8 PHEV.

Ray Wang, managing director at LEPAS UK, said: “Securing an official finance partner ahead of our showroom launch has been a top priority for us.

“We spoke to all the leading providers and benchmarked the market and I’m very excited to be partnering with Lloyds Banking Group.

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“As one of the leading and most trusted names in motor finance, we will be able to offer our customers the widest selection of products of products from day one.

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“This will make us even more competitive and appealing to customers as we prepare to open order books for L8 PHEV soon.”

Nick Williams, managing director for Transport at Lloyds Banking Group, added: “LEPAS is an exciting new entrant to the UK car market and we’re proud to have been selected as its finance partner.