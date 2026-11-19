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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/lepas-prices-l6-ev-from-34995-279-mile-maximum-range/

Lepas has priced its first electric vehicle (EV), the L6 EV, from £34,995, and has confirmed that the car will offer a range of up to 279 miles.

Two trim levels are offered, the Essence, and the £36,995 Elevate, which adds six-way power-adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, a power tailgate, ambient lighting, an eight-speaker Sony sound system, and Advanced Parking Assist.

As standard, both trims have 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED lights, a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel, an 8.88-inch digital driver’s display, and a 13.2-inch touchscreen.

The L6 EV is powered by a 65kWh battery and a 217PS front-mounted electric motor.

It can charge at 120kW, with a 30% to 80% charge taking 22 minutes.

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In the Lepas range, the L6 EV sits below the L8 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV), and above the upcoming L4.

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A PHEV counterpart to the L6 EV will also be launched.

The L6 EV is a C-segment SUV, rivalling the Geely EX5, BYD Atto 3, MG S5 EV, and Škoda Elroq.