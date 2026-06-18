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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/lepas-releases-full-pricing-for-l8/

Electrified carmaker LEPAS today released full pricing and specification of its D-segment SUV – the L8 – which will launch the brand in the UK when it goes on sale in July.

The L8 will be offered in two trim lines, the ‘Essence’ and the ‘Elevate’.

Prices for the L8 PHEV Essence begin at £34,900 RRP on-the-road, while the L8 PHEV Elevate starts at £37,900 RRP one-the-road.

Both variants are powered by the LEPAS Super Hybrid ecosystem, featuring a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), electronic gear selector and an 18.4kWh battery which can be DC fast charged from 30% to 80% in 20 minutes.

This powertrain can deliver a combined range of up to 745 miles, a pure electric range of up to 56 miles and an efficient combined fuel consumption of up to 403.5 mpg.

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CO2 emissions are just 21g/km, qualifying the L8 to drive free of charge in London’s ultra-low emissions zone (ULEZ), according to WLTP testing cycle.

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A fully electric L8 will follow in 2027.

The L8 will arrive in LEPAS showrooms in September, with pre-order opening in July and the first deliveries to customers in September.