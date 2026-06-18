LEPAS releases full pricing for L8

LEPAS said the L8 embodies a design philosophy inspired by the leopard.
At the front, it has a ‘diamond mesh’ grille, as well as the ‘leopard’s eye’ daytime running lights.
Each model comes with diamond-cut alloys, but while the Essence rides on 19-inch wheels, the Elevate has larger 20-inch wheels.
Both variants come with LED headlights (with Intelligent High Beam Assist) and LED rear lights, an acoustic laminated windscreen for noise reduction, electrically adjustable heated and power-folding wing mirrors and privacy glass on the rear windows and rear windscreen.
Elevate models also have acoustic laminated front windows for extra soundproofing, alongside Active Engine Noise Cancellation for a super quiet cabin, as well as puddle lights built into the wing mirrors.
Both models are available in a range of colours for greater personalisation.
Drivers can choose metallic Expressive Emerald or, for £500 RRP can upgrade to Instinct White, Leopard Black, Mystic Purple or Impulse Red.
For £750, they can also choose Stoic Grey in a matte finish.
From the start, LEPAS’ designers and engineers worked towards the goal of making the L8 “as intelligent as your smartphone and comfortable as your home.”
Built on LEPAS’s own highly advanced LEX platform, the L8’s 2,800mm wheelbase has allowed the designers to create a truly cavernous interior.
In the back, with the front seats in a normal driving position, rear passengers can stretch out with just under a metre of rear legroom (970mm) for limo-like levels of comfort.
Both Essence and Elevate models come with a panoramic sunroof with sunshade, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and go and remote engine start as standard, which allows users to de-ice the car remotely while also pre-heating or pre-cooling the cabin.
Elevate customers will get a hands-free power tailgate, heated windscreen and power-adjustable front seats with heating, cooling and massage functions.
It also comes with a 256-colour ambient interior mood lighting system and in-car fragrance technology.
Essence drivers are supported by the same core suite of protective ADAS technologies as those choosing the Elevate.
This includes autonomous emergency braking (AEB), emergency lane-keeping (ELK) and front distance monitoring (FDM) as well as driver assistance functions such as adaptive cruise control (ACC) and intelligent speed limit control (ISLC).
L8s are equipped with an arsenal of 10 airbags maximum protection for all passengers in the event of a collision.
Front parking sensors are added in addition to a 540° panoramic camera system, advanced parking assist (APA) and a remote parking assist (RPA), which allows the vehicle to steer, brake, and shift gears into or out of a parking space while the driver stands outside.
This includes a 13.2-inch central waterfall touchscreen display, a connected navigation system, the ‘Hello LEPAS’ AI-powered voice assistant, 4G connectivity, wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 50W wireless phone charging with active cooling, and four USB ports front and back.
The Elevate swaps the standard six-speaker audio system for a SONY Premium eight-speaker audio system.