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LEPAS to offer savings for first 500 L8 orders

Customers will receive £1,000 off the recommended retail price, a free three-year service plan worth £759 and a LEPAS-branded giftbox.

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The created Lepas Founders Club will give exclusive savings and limited-edition gifts to the first 500 people to place an order for the Lepas L8, to mark its entrance into the UK.

In exchange for a fully refundable deposit of £99, customers will receive £1,000 off the recommended retail price, a free three-year service plan worth £759 and a LEPAS-branded giftbox.

Additionally, qualifying Founders Club cars will be among the first delivered to customers in October.

To qualify, orders must be placed through an official LEPAS retailer between 31st August and 30th September.

Standalone LEPAS dealerships are currently in various stages of opening across the UK and are ready to take pre-orders.

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Alex Rose, regional sales manager at LEPAS, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the sheer volume of early expressions of interest we’ve had in the L8 ahead of its launch.

“It’s been unbelievable given that our dealer network isn’t fully up and running and that no-one’s actually had the opportunity to get behind the wheel and take it for a drive.”

Designed for Europe and British roads, the L8 will be offered in two trim lines.

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‘Essence’ offers technology, safety and comfort, while ‘Elevate’ models have additional in-car luxury and refinement.

Prices for the L8 PHEV Essence begin at £34,900 RRP OTR, while the L8 PHEV Elevate starts at £37,900 RRP OTR.

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Both variants are powered by the LEPAS Super Hybrid ecosystem, featuring a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), an electronic gear selector and an 18.4kWh battery which can be DC fast-charged from 30% to 80% in 20 minutes. 

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This powertrain can deliver a combined range of up to 745 miles, a pure electric range of up to 56 miles and a highly efficient combined fuel consumption of up to 403.5 mpg.

CO2 emissions are 21g/km, qualifying the L8 to drive free of charge in London’s ultra-low emissions zone (ULEZ).

A fully electric L8 will follow in 2027.

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