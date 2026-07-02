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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/lepas-to-offer-savings-for-first-500-l8-orders/

The created Lepas Founders Club will give exclusive savings and limited-edition gifts to the first 500 people to place an order for the Lepas L8, to mark its entrance into the UK.

In exchange for a fully refundable deposit of £99, customers will receive £1,000 off the recommended retail price, a free three-year service plan worth £759 and a LEPAS-branded giftbox.

Additionally, qualifying Founders Club cars will be among the first delivered to customers in October.

To qualify, orders must be placed through an official LEPAS retailer between 31st August and 30th September.

Standalone LEPAS dealerships are currently in various stages of opening across the UK and are ready to take pre-orders.

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Alex Rose, regional sales manager at LEPAS, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the sheer volume of early expressions of interest we’ve had in the L8 ahead of its launch.

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“It’s been unbelievable given that our dealer network isn’t fully up and running and that no-one’s actually had the opportunity to get behind the wheel and take it for a drive.”

Designed for Europe and British roads, the L8 will be offered in two trim lines.