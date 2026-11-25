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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/lexus-confirms-spring-2027-launch-75k-price-for-ev-only-tz/

Lexus has confirmed that UK sales of the electric-only TZ SUV will start in spring 2027, with prices starting at £74,895.

All TZ models have six seats, all wheel drive, and a 95.8kWh battery. Lexus anticipates a range of up to 330 miles once certification is complete.

The entry-level model is the TZ 450e Premium Plus, which has 308PS, a standard-fit panoramic sunroof, and a digital key that can be shared with up to seven users.

Other standard features include a head-up display, a digital rear-view mirror, heated and ventilated front seats, Intelligent Parking Assist, and a 14-inch multimedia display.

The £81,495 TZ 550e Takumi adds 22-inch alloy wheels, Dynamic Rear Steering, a synthetic suede interior, and additional electric seat adjustment.

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It also has more powerful motors, with a combined output of 402PS, and Interactive Manual Drive, which simulates a gearbox.

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At the top of the range, the £83,095 Takumi Design has two-tone paint, Bright Bamboo interior trim, and a 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.