Reading Time: 3 minutes

Shopping luxury cars should be fun. There should be a lot of research and comparison before you take one for a drive. In that spirit, here’s a review of the 2021 Lexus IS.

The IS saloon has many competitors, including the BMW 3 Series. A new upgrade sees it pull ahead of some competitors in terms of basic driver assistance. There are other categories where it doesn’t match up to rivals. However, whether individual or fleet, new IS drivers will appreciate how well outfitted this car is.

Ownership Costs

The Lexus IS has a turbo four that gives you ample speed without demanding too much petrol. The saloon hybrid is self-charging, and it has a history behind it unlike emerging automotive tech. This is one way that Lexus has established itself as different inside the luxury car world. While other brands are more performance oriented, Lexus has focused on balancing power with fuel economy.

Those who travel for work will be especially appreciative of lower fuel costs. For that matter, it should suit the daily driver not to spend a fortune on the commute. Deals on cars keep costs down at purchase.

Driving Experience

While the Lexus IS isn’t as exciting as the Audi A4, the 2021 reboot has made it more competitive in terms of its driving experience. Handling and steering have been refined, making this rear-wheeled car more fun.

The ride quality also improves thanks to the handling refinements. This is, of course, critical to luxury car ownership. If you aren’t comfortable, why are you paying more for the luxury label? It can be difficult for a small saloon to prevent the bumps from intruding into the cabin, but that’s the effect of the new improvements.

Style Improvements

The Lexus spindle grille has taken some criticism. It seems the designers took this to heart when redesigning the IS. The new front end still has the same grille, but other changes make it part of a more integrated, pleasing whole. The rear end is upgraded as well with more LED lights.

A coupe-like roofline adds to its sports saloon image. The front row has generous space, but like so many cars this size, the backseat is best suited for children. It is nice to have a boot rather than the cargo hold you find on a hatchback.

While Lexus doesn’t have the same cache as Mercedes-Benz, it does seem to be working harder to snag true luxury buyers. The interior has been updated with more features you’d expect from a premium ride. New round vents add a sporty touch.

This is an entry level saloon, and that means it isn’t decked out in highest quality leathers. However, it does have a long list of favorites available. This includes advanced dash tech with voice controls to keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. Heated seats kick out the winter chill.

Enhanced Safety and Driver Assistance

Lexus has included driver assistance that keeps a car out of harm’s way. Road Sign Assist lets you know the speed. A lane tracing assist keeps the IS inside the lines. In busy traffic, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control maintains speed as directed while reducing speed or braking to match conditions.

Automatic high beams change the level of light to match conditions. Front and rear parking sensors help shift this saloon into a parking space with less hassle.

The F Sport Edition

While there isn’t more power for this F Sport, there is a sport suspension. This helps it hug corners and turns. This fancy model adds 8-way electrically adjustable chairs for the driver and front seat passenger. The IS F Sport also adds rain sensing wipers to the list of safety features.

Remember to read many reviews before settling on your favourite luxury car. It’s your money and you deserve a good value.