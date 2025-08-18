Lexus LM returns to UK market due to popular demand

Lexus has brought the ‘Luxury Mover’ (LM) back to the UK market following popular demand.

The LM sold out quickly following its 2023 introduction, with the model proving popular with celebrities such as Amanda Holden.

Priced from £94,595, the LM is now a permanent part of Lexus’ UK offering.

All models are powered by a hybrid drivetrain, consisting of a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine and an electric motor, with front or all wheel drive options.

Lexus said that the LM is a people-carrier with the luxury features of a limousine and that it is intended to be chauffer-driven.

It is offered in four or seven seater configurations, with the range-topping LM 350h Takumi four-seat offering a refrigerator that can hold two bottles of champagne and a dimmable partition that separates the driver from the passenger compartment.

It also features power-adjustable rear seats, with seven massage programmes, the ability to recline to a fully horizontal position, airline-style folding tables and pillow-like headrests that support the top of the back.

The cabin of the LM also features a 48-inch widescreen monitor, which can split into two separate screens, a 23-speaker Mark Levinson 3D Surround Sound system and individual charging stations for each rear passenger’s devices.