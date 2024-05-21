Lexus RZ adds 2WD and entry grade

Fleet drivers taken by the Lexus RZ luxury electric SUV will soon be able to access it for a cheaper outlay – Lexus is adding a front-wheel-drive version and a new entry-level trim dubbed Urban.

Designated the RZ 300e and on UK sale later in 2024, the front-wheel-drive newcomer will sit alongside the already available all-wheel-drive 450e model, at prices yet to be announced.

The 300e claims a WLTP-certified range between charges of up to 297 miles, compared to the 272 of the all-wheel-drive variant. The same 71.4kW/h lithium-ion battery is employed across both versions, in the 300e powering a front electric motor producing 204hp (150kW) with 266Nm maximum torque and an official 0-62mph acceleration time is eight seconds. Apart from the mechanical revisions the two versions are alike.

Both the 300e and 450e will be available later in 2024 in a new entry-level Urban grade. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, the Lexus Link Pro multimedia system with 14-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging, dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel and a 10-speaker audio system.

Urban models retain the Lexus Safety System+ package, also including front and rear sensors, a Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with auto-braking and the Safe Exit Assist system which helps prevent doors inadvertently being opened into the path of traffic approaching from the rear.

The 18-inch wheels of the Urban, which have been designed to help maximise the RZ driving range, can now also be ordered as options on both the Premium and Premium Plus trims.

Lexus is also launching an additional car loan opportunity for all owners of its electric vehicles. Lexus Reserve offers up to 42 days’ complimentary use of an additional hybrid vehicle over a three-year period and is aimed primarily at those planning a long journey such as a European road trip in areas with a limited charging infrastructure.

Once the customer has planned their journey, they contact Lexus UK to request a car for their chosen dates. Subject to availability the hybrid vehicle – a used car – will be delivered to and collected from the customer’s chosen location. The car may be taken overseas, and there are no mileage limitations.

The programme is available to retail customers who purchase their new or used electric vehicle (cash or finance agreement) from the Lexus centre network.