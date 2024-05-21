Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

,

Lexus RZ adds 2WD and entry grade

Lexus is adding a front-wheel-drive version and entry-level trim to its RZ luxury SUV range.

Andrew Charman

240520 lexus rz

Share

21 May 2024

Fleet drivers taken by the Lexus RZ luxury electric SUV will soon be able to access it for a cheaper outlay – Lexus is adding a front-wheel-drive version and a new entry-level trim dubbed Urban.

Designated the RZ 300e and on UK sale later in 2024, the front-wheel-drive newcomer will sit alongside the already available all-wheel-drive 450e model, at prices yet to be announced.

The 300e claims a WLTP-certified range between charges of up to 297 miles, compared to the 272 of the all-wheel-drive variant. The same 71.4kW/h lithium-ion battery is employed across both versions, in the 300e powering a front electric motor producing 204hp (150kW) with 266Nm maximum torque and an official 0-62mph acceleration time is eight seconds. Apart from the mechanical revisions the two versions are alike.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

Both the 300e and 450e will be available later in 2024 in a new entry-level Urban grade. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, the Lexus Link Pro multimedia system with 14-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging, dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel and a 10-speaker audio system.

Urban models retain the Lexus Safety System+ package, also including front and rear sensors, a Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with auto-braking and the Safe Exit Assist system which helps prevent doors inadvertently being opened into the path of traffic approaching from the rear.

The 18-inch wheels of the Urban, which have been designed to help maximise the RZ driving range, can now also be ordered as options on both the Premium and Premium Plus trims.

Lexus is also launching an additional car loan opportunity for all owners of its electric vehicles.  Lexus Reserve offers up to 42 days’ complimentary use of an additional hybrid vehicle over a three-year period and is aimed primarily at those planning a long journey such as a European road trip in areas with a limited charging infrastructure.

Once the customer has planned their journey, they contact Lexus UK to request a car for their chosen dates. Subject to availability the hybrid vehicle – a used car – will be delivered to and collected from the customer’s chosen location. The car may be taken overseas, and there are no mileage limitations.

The programme is available to retail customers who purchase their new or used electric vehicle (cash or finance agreement) from the Lexus centre network.

Award Winners 2024

wuropcar

,

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

lookers

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

fleetyondemand

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

short term 2

,

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

wilsons winners

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

vauxhall astra

,

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

charging

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

Latest news

240520 lexus rz
  • EV, News

Lexus RZ adds 2WD and entry grade

240520mg4xpower
  • EV, News, Risk Management

Rapid EVs pose risk issues for fleet managers

leasys
  • News

Leasys UK and Allstar Join Forces

wuropcar
  • Business Motoring Awards, News

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

240517teslagolffireshutterstk
  • Electric Vehicles, EV, Featured, Fleet management, Technology

Insight – the myths behind electric vehicle fires

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE