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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/lexus-to-host-european-reveal-of-updated-nx-in-november/

Lexus will host the European reveal of the updated NX at the Nitto ATP Finals tournament in Turin on 15th November.

The updated NX introduces new hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains, with the latter expected to offer 62 miles of electric range, though testing is not yet complete.

Both powertrains were designed to meet Euro 7 emissions standards, and Lexus said the NX is anticipated to have the lowest CO2 emissions of any car in its class.

The hybrid NX 350h uses a combined power control unit and transaxle, similar to Lexus’ electric vehicles (EVs), which saves 10kg and helps lower the car’s centre of gravity.

On the PHEV NX 450h+, the battery size has increased by 30% to 23kWh, while power is up from 292PS to 307PS.

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It is the first Lexus PHEV to be compatible with DC fast charging, and can charge from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes.

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Both cars can tow 1,500kg.

The updated NX will launch in the UK in spring 2027.