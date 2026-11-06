Lexus to host European reveal of updated NX in November
The updated NX introduces new hybrid and PHEV powertrains, with the latter expected to offer 62 miles of electric range.
Lexus will host the European reveal of the updated NX at the Nitto ATP Finals tournament in Turin on 15th November.
The updated NX introduces new hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains, with the latter expected to offer 62 miles of electric range, though testing is not yet complete.
Both powertrains were designed to meet Euro 7 emissions standards, and Lexus said the NX is anticipated to have the lowest CO2 emissions of any car in its class.
The hybrid NX 350h uses a combined power control unit and transaxle, similar to Lexus’ electric vehicles (EVs), which saves 10kg and helps lower the car’s centre of gravity.
On the PHEV NX 450h+, the battery size has increased by 30% to 23kWh, while power is up from 292PS to 307PS.
It is the first Lexus PHEV to be compatible with DC fast charging, and can charge from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes.
Both cars can tow 1,500kg.
The updated NX will launch in the UK in spring 2027.