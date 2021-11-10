Reading Time: 2 minutes

LICENCE Bureau, part of the TTC Group and supplier of Driver Licence validation services has launched a new digital licence scanning solution via its Continuum platform.

The technology allows drivers to scan their licences via a camera on their laptop, smart phone or tablet. The data is scraped by the software, auto-populated onto the D906 e-declaration form and is then sent to the DVLA, allowing Licence Bureau to check the drivers’ status in seconds.

In previous years drivers have had to wet-sign a D906 form and send it as hard copy to Licence Bureau which often caused delays in getting driver checks completed. The process was expedited by the introduction of e-declaration forms, allowing drivers to sign documents online, however this process was dependant on drivers having an email address.

Even today, some 20% of drivers do not have a useable personal or company email address to allow them to receive and sign forms, which causes delays and creates additional problems for busy managers.

To help combat this issue, Licence Bureau has introduced the new scanning functionality as an inclusion to the Continuum platform, meaning a process which could take days is now completed in seconds. Also, with this software, managers are able to scan their drivers’ licences remotely and, with drivers’ permissions, can easily complete the checks from their own computers via a guest log-in function.

Jim Kirkwood, TTC Chief Executive, said: “This licence scanning technology will allow more companies and drivers the ability to complete licence scans and checks far quicker than before. By speeding up the process, drivers are able to get back on the roads quicker and not have to worry about email addresses or wet signatures, and time is freed for busy managers to concentrate on other tasks. This latest software scanning package is a great addition to Continuum platform for our customers.” –

The mandate is three years long and allows Licence Bureau to check the driver details whenever the company or employer requests. At the end of the 3 years Licence Bureau will then go through the ADD D906 mandate process again.