Licence Check adds pool vehicle features to DAVIS Fleet

Drivers can check in and out pool vehicles through the DAVIS Driver App and can perform vehicle inspections, monitoring pool vehicle condition.

Licence Check has updated DAVIS Fleet, its fleet management solution, with pool vehicle features and enhanced reporting capabilities.

The app now allows drivers to report defects and damage at any time, instead of waiting for scheduled inspections.

These reports are then immediately visible to the fleet manager in DAVIS Fleet.

The DAVIS Driver App was also updated, with a series of mini dashboards, giving drivers an overview of relevant information and features.

Fleet managers can view a dashboard showing all exceptions, including vehicles nearing mileage limits, defects and vehicles without recorded mileages.

Keith Allen, managing director at Licence Check, said: “These latest updates within DAVIS Fleet and the Driver App are designed to further enhance the ease of use of the platform, giving fleet managers greater visibility and control and drivers enhanced functionality.

“We are constantly refining and updating DAVIS Fleet to help fleet managers manage their fleets in a more cost effective, risk efficient, compliant and sustainable manner, and improve the ease of use for drivers.

“Our ongoing objective is to further develop the DAVIS platform from what was originally known as a licence checking operation to a comprehensive fleet management offering for car and van fleet operators.

“The feedback we get from fleet manager users is that they really value our developments.

“We have a stream of new planned features in the pipeline for DAVIS Fleet, which we will continue to roll out in a timely and considered manner, always with the aim of enhancing the experience for our constantly growing number of users.”