  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Licence Check adds pool vehicle features to DAVIS Fleet

Drivers can check in and out pool vehicles through the DAVIS Driver App and can perform vehicle inspections, monitoring pool vehicle condition.

Dylan Robertson

14 October 2025

, , , ,

SHARE

DAVIS Fleet

Licence Check has updated DAVIS Fleet, its fleet management solution, with pool vehicle features and enhanced reporting capabilities.

Drivers can check pool vehicles in and out through the DAVIS Driver App, and can perform vehicle inspections, monitoring pool vehicle condition.

The app now allows drivers to report defects and damage at any time, instead of waiting for scheduled inspections.

These reports are then immediately visible to the fleet manager in DAVIS Fleet.

The DAVIS Driver App was also updated, with a series of mini dashboards, giving drivers an overview of relevant information and features.

Fleet managers can view a dashboard showing all exceptions, including vehicles nearing mileage limits, defects and vehicles without recorded mileages.

Keith Allen, managing director at Licence Check, said: “These latest updates within DAVIS Fleet and the Driver App are designed to further enhance the ease of use of the platform, giving fleet managers greater visibility and control and drivers enhanced functionality.

“We are constantly refining and updating DAVIS Fleet to help fleet managers manage their fleets in a more cost effective, risk efficient, compliant and sustainable manner, and improve the ease of use for drivers.

“Our ongoing objective is to further develop the DAVIS platform from what was originally known as a licence checking operation to a comprehensive fleet management offering for car and van fleet operators.

“The feedback we get from fleet manager users is that they really value our developments.

“We have a stream of new planned features in the pipeline for DAVIS Fleet, which we will continue to roll out in a timely and considered manner, always with the aim of enhancing the experience for our constantly growing number of users.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE