Reading Time: < 1 minute

LICENCE CHECK has launched a new free-to-use knowledge base for subscribers to its DAVIS risk management and licence checking platform, comprising a central hub to provide direct clients with essential training, information and support.

Licence Check believes the consolidated knowledge base is unique within the licence checking arena and a first for the industry, acting as it does as a vast repository for essential information, all carefully indexed and with clearly marked, separate sections.

As a result, the DAVIS Knowledge Base contains all relevant user guides, service information and newly created video tutorials enabling clients to access training, support and other vital information, whenever they need to refresh their knowledge or to train someone new to the business.

The Knowledge Base will be further developed on an on-going basis with new features to include FAQs and compliance/policy templates and guidelines.

It will also provide users with the latest technical information on the use and administration of DAVIS, including how to access key reports and how to add and delete drivers, along with any new technology and release updates.

This additional service is free to all direct users of the DAVIS platform, which amounts to around 1,500 separate companies representing tens of thousands of individual drivers. DAVIS users have unlimited access and can view the Knowledge Base as and when required, on a 365-day, 24/7 basis, at a time to suit them.