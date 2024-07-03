Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

, ,

Licence checks climbing, smashing 1.26 million barrier

The checking of licences for business drivers is booming, according to leading provider Licence Check, which has broken the record for the number of licence checks carried out in a calendar year.

Andrew Charman

2407 driving licence

Share

3 July 2024

The checking of licences for business drivers is booming, according to leading provider Licence Check, which has broken the record for the number of operations carried out in a calendar year through its DAVIS platform.

The latest Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) figures show that the Derby-based business, part of the Compliance Division of the Ebbon Group, confirmed its position as the UK’s number one provider of licence checking services with a total of 1.26million licence checks between the start of April 2023 and end of March this year.

The figure was a 26% increase on 2023, itself a record year when the number of licence checks via Licence Check’s DAVIS (Driver and Vehicle Information Solution) platform went through the 1m barrier for the first time. And the rate of checks has continued to climb in the new financial year with results for April ’24 up by a further 25% compared to the same month last year.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Still setting the standard – Northgate Vehicle Hire wins best long term rental company award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

Licence Check puts the growth down to several contributory factors, one being organic growth – the company has seen a 17% increase in the total number of organisations using its services, which now stands at almost 5,000 separate businesses. There are now around 800,000 active driver details listed on the DAVIS platform, a 43% increase year-on-year, with data on around 48,000 vehicles, a 175% increase on the previous year.

Licence Check managing director Keith Allen described the latest figures as fantastic news. “To beat the 1m mark for two year’s running is testimony to the ease-of-use of the DAVIS platform, its effectiveness and the sheer hard work of our highly talented team right the way across the business,” he said.

Licence Check has launched a number of highly targeted new products and solutions during the last 12 months – these include a new interactive coaching module for company drivers within DAVIS, delivered by a new driver app, which replaced the previous E-Learning module and is intended to create a community of better informed, engaged and, therefore, safer company drivers by delivering bite-sized educational content that is interactive and easily accessible through the new app.

A new scheduling feature has allowed companies to deliver extra, ad hoc training for drivers from a bank of more than 35 driver training courses alongside the continuous training the coaching module provides.

Further success has come through DAVIS Fleet, which extends the DAVIS platform from what was traditionally a licence checking service to an analytical fleet management offering and information service for fleet operators. This has included a number of different management tools which, through the consolidation of big data, smart fleet analysis and highly visual dashboards, provide fleet operators with a wealth of management information, including CO2 analysis and trends, fuel and mileage management and compliance, amongst others.

“There are a host of exciting new developments scheduled for DAVIS over the coming months, including adding further functionality into the Driver App such as vehicle walk-around checks which we believe will further fuel the continuous growth of the business and keep us firmly at the top of the tree,” added Allen.

Photo: Shutterstock

Award Winners 2024

charging

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

wilsons winners

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

bmw

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

northgate

,

Still setting the standard – Northgate Vehicle Hire wins best long term rental company award

short term 2

,

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

best fleet management company

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

vauxhall astra

,

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

lookers

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

fleetyondemand

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

wuropcar

,

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

Latest news

2407 driving licence
  • Driving licence checks, Fleet management, News

Licence checks climbing, smashing 1.26 million barrier

240702 suzuki evx
  • Car news and reviews, Electric Vehicles, EV, Hybrid, News

Suzuki’s first EV to arrive in 2025 as ICE cars face axe

240702 buzz homepro front copy
  • Charging Infrastructure, Electric Vehicles, EV, EV News, News, Owning and operating an EV

VW deal with OVO opens route to savings in home EV charging

northgate
  • Business Motoring Awards, News

Still setting the standard – Northgate Vehicle Hire wins best long term rental company award

omoda jaecoo
  • Finance, Finance News, Fleet management, News

Omoda & Jaecoo sign fleet deal with Arval ahead of UK launch

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE